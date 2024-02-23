Flying Squirrels Reveal 2024 Promotional Schedule

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels released their promotional schedule for the 2024 season on Friday afternoon, featuring 25 fireworks shows, bobbleheads, kids-themed days and even a hot dog-scented candle giveaway at RVA's Home for FUNN.

The full 2024 promotional schedule can be found here.

Individual-game tickets for the 2024 season will go on sale on Saturday, March 2 in person at 10 a.m. at Nutzy's Block Party. Online sales at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets and phone sales at 804-359-FUNN (3866) will open at 11 a.m. on March 2.

"From fireworks and family to dogs and happy hours, The Diamond truly is RVA's home for FUNN," Flying Squirrels Assistant General Manager Anthony Oppermann said. "We couldn't be more excited about the promotional lineup for this season as we continue our efforts to elevate the fan experience each and every game."

Highlights of the Flying Squirrels' 2024 promotional schedule include:

RVA's Home for Fireworks

Funnville Fireworks Fan Club packages are available now and include a ticket to all 12 Saturday regular-season home games. This year, the Flying Squirrels will host 25 fireworks shows, including:

Every Thursday and Saturday home game plus July 5

Super Blast Fireworks shows for Opening Night presented by Chick-fil-A on April 9 and Independence Day presented by Chick-fil-A and Abilene Motor Express on July 4

RVA's Home for Community

Throughout the season, the Flying Squirrels will celebrate and recognize the people, organizations, non-profits and movements that work to make our community a better place to live, work and play for all, including:

April 13: HBCU Night featuring In-Your-Face Fireworks and $7 general admission tickets for students and faculty with ID

April 27: River City and James River Appreciation Night

May 19: Disability Inclusion Day presented by Friendship Circle of Virginia

June 7: Pride Night featuring a Pride Pennant Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans of all ages

June 29: Negro Leagues Heritage Night

July 11: Women and Girls in Sports Day featuring In-Your-Face Fireworks

July 12-13: Richmond 34 Legacy Weekend

August 7: Breastfeeding Awareness Night presented by Nurture RVA

August 11: Back-to-School Supply Drive presented by Kings Dominion

September 6: Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration presented by Reynolds Community College

September 7: ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation Night presented by Anthem

RVA's Home for Family FUNN

There's nothing better than bringing the family out for a FUNN-filled night at The Diamond. Squirrel Tails Kids Club sign-ups are open now for kids 14 and younger and the free memberships include a general admission ticket to every Sunday home game and more. Sunday afternoon games at The Diamond are centered around kids and families, including:

April 14: Nutasha's Birthday with a Nutasha Bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 kids ages 14 and younger presented by Seredni Tire & Auto

April 28: Kids Club Welcome Day with a Nutzy and Nutasha T-shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 kids ages 14 and younger presented by Atlantic Union Bank

June 2: Grandparent's Day

June 9: Youth Jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 kids ages 14 and younger presented by The Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU

June 30: Wackadoo! Bluey appearance

July 14: Fairytale Funnville with a Youth Royal Cape giveaway for the first 1,000 kids ages 14 and younger presented by KidMed

July 28: Nutzy Ear Cap giveaway for the first 1,000 kids ages 14 and under presented by Starry

August 25: Shell and Tell Beach Day

RVA's Home for Happy Hour

Every Friday, fans at The Diamond can enjoy Funnville Friday Happy Hour with $2 domestic draft beers at all concession stands, Beer Express carts and The Thirsty Acorn as well as $2 fountain sodas at the Pepsi Fountain. Some of the special themes on Funnville Friday Happy Hours this year include:

April 26: 90s Night featuring a Denim Bucket Hat giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older presented by Pepsi

May 17: RVA Day presented by Segra with a special 12:05 p.m. first pitch and Happy Hour specials from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

June 28: Tattoo Night featuring a Tattoo "Sleeve" giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 18 and older presented by Duke's Mayonnaise

August 23: Margaritaville Hawaiian Shirt giveaway for the first 1,500 fans 21 and older presented by Performance Foodservice

RVA's Home for Food

Richmond has been noted as one of the top food tourism destinations in the country. This year, the Flying Squirrels are celebrating some of the fan-favorite food and drink items at the ballpark as well as some of the region's most notable foods, including:

May 16: Hanover Night featuring a special Tomato Jersey benefitting the Mechanicsville Rotary

June 26: Wine and Cheese Night presented by New Kent Winery

July 10: National Hot Dog Day with a Hot Dog Scented Candle giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older

August 6: Salute to the Peanut Night with a Peanut Koozie giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older presented by the Virginia Peanut Growers Association

August 20: Lemonde Day with a Lemonade T-shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older presented by CBS6

RVA's Home for Latin Heritage

Las Ardillas Voladoras are taking flight again in 2024! Enjoy Copa-themed giveaways and Hispanic heritage events on select Fridays this season.

April 12: Copa Kick-Off and Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Night

May 31: Ardillas Voladoras Cerveza Tank Top giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 21 and older presented by Bud Light

July 26: Ardillas Voladoras Mesh Trucker Hat giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar

August 9: Luchador Wrestler Bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older presented by Flagstop Car Wash

September 6: Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration presented by Reynolds Community College

RVA's Home for Independence Weekend

Independence Day with the Flying Squirrels at The Diamond is a can't-miss event. Fans packing the sold-out ballpark for baseball and fireworks every year has become one of Richmond's great traditions. This year, the Flying Squirrels will keep the party going all weekend, with three fireworks shows July 4-6.

July 4: Independence Day Celebration & Super Blast Fireworks

July 5: Independence Weekend Fireworks

July 6: Independence Weekend Fireworks and GLOW Night featuring a Patriotic Glow Wand giveaway for the first 2,000 fans of all ages presented by The Collegiate School

RVA's Home for Sports Lovers

From lacrosse to cricket and girls and women in sports, The Diamond is RVA's home for sports lovers!

April 11: VCU Night featuring $7 general admission tickets for VCU students and faculty with ID presented by Virginia Credit Union

April 25: Little League Night featuring In-Your-Face Fireworks presented by Heart of Virginia Chevy Dealers

June 6: Lacrosse Night featuring In-Your-Face Fireworks

June 29: Negro Leagues Heritage Night

July 11: Girls and Women in Sports Day featuring In-Your-Face Fireworks

July 23: Boulevard to the Bay T-shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older presented by Seredni Tire & Auto

July 25: Cricket Night featuring In-Your-Face Fireworks

August 10: International Sports Night featuring In-Your-Face Fireworks presented by Dominion Energy and Virginia 811

August 22: Virginia Tech Night featuring $7 general admission tickets for Virginia Tech students and faculty with ID presented by Seredni Tire & Auto

September 3: Patrick Bailey bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older presented by Richmond Area Honda Dealers

RVA's Home for Jerseys

Fan-favorite staples return along with some new additions to our jersey collection. The Flying Squirrels will sport unique on-field specialty jerseys throughout the 2024 season!

May 16: Tomato Jersey for Hanover Night benefitting the Mechanicsville Rotary

June 8: Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night jersey

June 29: Negro Leagues Heritage Night jersey

July 4: Patriotic Jersey for Independence Day

July 12-13: Richmond 34 Legacy jersey

July 27: Military Appreciation jersey benefitting Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors (TAPS)

August 24: Grateful Fans Night jerseys benefitting MEDRVA Foundation

September 7: ASK Night jerseys presented by Anthem benefitting the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation

Additionally, fan-favorite daily promotions are returning for the 2024 season. Wine & K9s is back each Wednesday at The Diamond, featuring $5 glasses of wine and $6 wine slushies from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the wine cart in the Funnville Fan Zone on the main concourse. Plus, dogs are admitted free to every Wednesday home game. Fridays feature Funnville Friday Happy Hour including $2 domestic 12-ounce beers from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and $2 sodas at the Pepsi Fountain. This year, special Daily Club Memberships are available, including the Wine Club presented by New Kent Winery, the Squirrel Chasers Dog Club presented by Woofy Wellness Ranch, the Funnville Friday Happy Hour Fan Club and the Funnville Fireworks Fan Club.

The 2024 Flying Squirrels season at The Diamond begins with Opening Night presented by Chick-fil-A on Tuesday, April 9. Opening Night Group Packages with special discounted rates are on sale now by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at The Diamond offices. Individual-game tickets go on sale March 2 at Nutzy's Block Party.

