RubberDucks to Launch QuAkron Gives Back Program

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announce the start of the QuAkron Gives Back program.

The QuAkron Gives Back program is a way for youth-oriented groups to raise money for their cause. There is no cost for groups to take part in the program. Money is raised through the sale of Akron RubberDucks tickets to select April and May home games with the groups getting a portion of each ticket that they sell.

"This is a great opportunity for youth-oriented groups to raise money this season," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "We love being able to help schools, summer camps, youth teams and more raise money for their group."

In addition to a portion of each ticket sold, groups can also unlock certain rewards based off hitting milestones in number of tickets sold. The rewards include the opportunity to have a group member throw out a first pitch and the group receiving a pre-game parade.

Groups interested in being part of the QuAkron Gives Back program should sign up using the link here.

The RubberDucks will also be holding a second Non-Profit Organization Fundraising informational session on March 2 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. This informational session is a chance for non-profit groups to come learn about concessions non-profit program and Plinko opportunities. Please RSVP at the link here!

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Friday, April 5 against the Altoona Curve at 7:05 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

