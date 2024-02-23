Fightin Phils Unveil 2024 Promotional Schedule

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are excited to announce our full promotional schedule for the 2024 season. Additionally, single-game tickets are NOW on sale online only. On Tuesday, February 26, the R-Phils will begin taking phone orders as well as walk-up single-game ticket orders at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The R-Phils have a lot of exciting promotions planned for another fun-filled season at America's Classic Ballpark. Giveaways, guest appearances, fireworks, theme nights and much more are on tap for fans of all ages.

To view a game-by-game breakdown of this season's promotions, click HERE.

Giveaways

The 2024 home schedule will begin on April 9 as the first 3,000 adults in attendance will receive a Bryson Stott Playoff Grand Slam Bobblehead, that will also play his walk-up song. To kick off Opening Weekend, the first 1,500 adults will receive a America's Classic Ballpark 2024 Renovation Commemorative Cup on Friday, April 12. The following night, April 13, the first 1,500 kids will receive a 2024 R-Phils Team Photo and Home Schedule.

On Mother's Day, May 12, the first 1,500 women 18 and older will receive a R-Phils Crossbody Phanny Pack. Other giveaway highlights throughout the summer will include a Fightin Phils T-Shirt (June 4), Johan Rojas Bobble Head (June 9), Yuengling R-Phils T-Shirt (June 11) and to celebrate Father's Day on June 16, the first 2,000 men 18 and older will receive an R-Phils Hawaiian Shirt.

The giveaways continue on June 30 when the first 2,000 kids will receive an R-Phils Uncut Player Baseball Card Poster, that they can have signed by members of the Fightin Phils team. Moving into July, the exciting giveaways continue into the summer months. They include an Orion Kerkering Bobble Head (July 9), Aaron Nola Bobble Head (July 14), Creamed Chip Beef Hat (July 30), Alec Bohm Bobble Head (August 13), Bryson Stott Jersey T-Shirt (August 14), R-Phils Harley Game Cap (August 17), Ranger Suarez Bobble Head (August 18) and Pride Night R-Phils Rainbow Pennant (September 3).

Celebrity Appearances

As in years past, many exciting celebrity appearances are scheduled in Baseballtown this season. The Phillies Phanatic will return to Baseballtown for three games this season (4/28, 6/25 and 8/4). Satellite Radio Personalities Richard Christy and Sal Governale will be in Reading on June 28 and more details on their appearance will be shared soon. Olympic Gold Medalist and Wrestling Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be joining the R-Phils in Baseballtown on July 5. Bachelorette Winner and Philadelphia-area native Zac Clarke will be in town on August 15.

Theme Nights

The R-Phils have many theme night games on tap for this season, where the Fightin Phils will sport a variety of jerseys. They will start on June 8 when the Fightin Phils wear special Peanuts Jerseys to pay tribute to the show starring Charlie Brown. The other special theme night and jerseys for this season are, Batman (6/15), Fightin Cancer Night (6/26), Swifties Celebration (6/29), Military Appreciation Night (7/4), Star Wars (7/6), Looney Tunes (7/13), Cream Chipped Beef (7/30), Harry Potter (8/3), Harley Night (8/17) and Sponge Bob (9/7).

Shows and Presentations

Our first special performance of the season will come on Sunday, May 26, when Ed's Dinosaurs Live will bring its Interactive Dinosaurs appearance to America's Classic Ballpark. That will be followed with a Tribute to Farming on Wednesday, June 5, with a Farm Animal Appearance.

Fireworks

This season the Fightin Phils will blast off with 33 postgame fireworks shows from FirstEnergy Stadium. That will include nine Carpenter MEGABLAST Fireworks shows, the largest fireworks display in stadium history. For more details, and the full fireworks schedule, you can go HERE.

In addition to all of the exciting giveaways, appearances and more planned in 2024, the R-Phils are excited to offer fans additional fun ballpark experiences this season. Some other promotions on tap this year include, Unused Ticket Games, a Business Personal Special (4/24), School Kid Education Games (5/7 and 5/21), Boozefests, Bark in the Parks, Celebrate Your Faith Nights, and our annual Camp Game.

Once again, the full game-by-game promo schedule can be viewed HERE.

The Reading Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday, April 9, to open the 2024 season against the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox). Single game tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at rphils.com/tickets. Additionally, fans purchase mini plans, flex banks, ticket books, season tickets and group outings by going to rphils.com, calling 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customer's Bank Ticket Office.

The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

