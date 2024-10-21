Flying Boxcars Announce Game Times

October 21, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







The Flying Boxcars have announced their 2025 game times.

Tuesday - Friday game times will begin at 6:30 pm

Saturday game times will be 6:00 pm

Sunday games will begin at 2:00 pm on all dates other than July 6th, 20th and August 10 (5:00 pm).

The Boxcars will host three 11:00 am games this season, on May 14th, 29th and July 30th.

