Flyboys Fall in Johnson City on Monday

Johnson City, TN - The Johnson City Doughboys continued their home dominance on Monday night by defeating the Greeneville Flyboys, 10-6, to improve to 14-2 at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

The game was not even as close as the score indicates, as the Flyboys (14-17) scored three ninth inning runs to narrow the margin of victory for Johnson City (21-8) to four.

The Doughboys scored seven early runs off Jayden Martin (0-1), who was making his Appalachian League debut. The Doughboys got two runs in the first on RBI hits from Caleb Berry and Braden Spano. Logen Sutter had the big hit in the second inning to make it 7-0. Sutter hit a 370-foot grand slam to raise his RBI total to 29. That mark is tied for the league lead with Flyboy's outfielder Joel Dragoo.

Greeneville got its first runs in the second inning on a two-run home run from Nick Barone. Barone now has three homers this season, which is tied for the team lead with Tyler Cerny and Gavyn Boyle.

Jeremy Wiegman (3-1) started for the Doughboys and went five innings. He struck out nine and got the win.

Dragoo picked up a two-RBI hit in the ninth inning to tie Sutter for the league lead in RBIs and to make the game closer. Greeneville was one batter away from having the tying run come up to bat.

The Flyboys will be back home to play Johnson City in Greeneville tomorrow night at 7 p.m. A link to watch the game can be found on the Flyboys website.

