Florence Y'alls Announce Formation of Y'alls Elite - NKY's Premier Amatuer Baseball Club for Collegiately Aspired Athletes.

October 21, 2020





FLORENCE, Ky - Beginning in 2021, the Florence Y'alls will enhance the baseball education and training of amateur baseball athletes in the region through the creation of Y'alls Elite Baseball Club. This Club will serve players who have the desire to play at the collegiate level.

Teams will be fielded in the 15U, 16U, 17U and 18U divisions and the group will be led by former Florence Freedom player and current hitting instructor, Chris Curely. The goal is to continue to add other age groups as the program progresses. These teams will be based here at UC Health Stadium and play in a variety of college showcase events.

The Y'alls have a strong desire to develop the athletes of tomorrow. They aim to take amateur baseball in the region to another level through high quality instruction with the use of top of the line facilities. The Y'alls will be the premier destination to advance amateur baseball athletes on their way to the collegiate level.

This venture began when the team developed its own youth baseball program, Lil' Y'allers, which starts baseball instruction at 3 years old. The Lil' Y'allers program is responsible for coaching hundreds of children each season with the help of Walmart and the YMCA. Through this partnership, the Y'alls can continue to be involved in the journey of these young players.

Y'alls Elite Baseball Club came to fruition out of a partnership with Kentucky Rampage, Hits Elite Baseball Club and Hits Indoor Baseball. The goal of this partnership is to help Northern Kentucky become one of the top regions for youth baseball. It brings together Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team with one of the areas fastest growing youth baseball organizations.

Don Tragesser, Founder of Hits Indoor Baseball and Director of the Kentucky Rampage will join the Y'alls organization and lead the Amateur Baseball Program for 2021 and beyond. Tragesser brings years of experience in the amateur baseball world from working with coaches and players to growing the footprint of youth baseball in the area.

As a Partner League with Major League Baseball, the Frontier League and the Y'alls will have more opportunities to unite baseball initiatives in the area and grow amateur baseball in the region.

The Florence Y'alls are members of the Independent Frontier League and play all home games at UC Health Stadium located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, KY. The Y'alls can be found online at florenceyalls.com, or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

