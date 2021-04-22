Florence Y'alls Add Home Games, Update Schedule

Sadly, due to the uncertainty regarding the reopening of the United States-Canada border, the Frontier League announced that the Ottawa Titans and Trois-Rivieres Aigles will not field teams for the 2021 season. This decision has brought changes to The Y'alls' and the Frontier League's 2021 schedule. To complete the 2021 schedule, The Y'alls have added two extra home games to their Inaugural Frontier League Season, bringing the total to 50. Our new schedule reflects these changes and we have officially moved our opening day to Thursday, May 27th. We will host the Washington Wild Things to start the 2021 season and will play them for a two-game series.

"After having the Y'alls initial season suspended in 2020, we were excited to play 2021 with the full complement of our newly enlarged 16 team league," said Y'alls President David DelBello. "We are truly saddened that Ottawa and Trois- Rivieres will not be able to field teams for the upcoming season. COVID-19 complicates all our lives in countless ways and having to deal with the uncertainty of border travel restrictions, is understandably too much complication. However, we are pleased that Team Quebec will start the year in and play its early schedule in the United States. The Y'alls look forward to hosting Team Quebec and displaying the Canadian flag at our ballpark in June."

The new Quebec team will spend the first half of the 2021 season on the road and visit each of the 13 other stadiums, beginning at Gateway on May 27. "We are trying to make the best of the situation," commented Quebec president Michel Laplante. "We feel the full scenario that we will present over the next few days will fill up the maximum potential of the circumstances. Our fellow teams have been great partners and we have had tremendous support from our government and city."

This change impacts all schedules for the Frontier League teams. The Y'alls schedule now includes 2 additional home games, bringing the number of 2021 home games to 50. Opening day is moved 2 days earlier to Thursday May 27 against the Washington Wild Things. The Y'alls are now planning an 'opening week' of fan focused fun. In addition to Opening Day on Thursday, Friday brings a SUPER SIZED Rozzi Fireworks Show to begin the Friday Fireworks Series, Saturday begins Rockin' Saturdays with the performance of The Bourbon Brothers post game, Sunday The Y'alls welcome Bronson Arroyo as their guest with his band playing post game, and Monday will be Kids Opening Day and the team's Memorial Day Tribute to our Fallen Soldiers. Team Quebec will travel to Florence for a weekend series from June 18-20. Other minor changes have been made to the team's schedule, as some opponents have been moved to alternate dates, however the Y'alls home game dates are unaffected.

The Florence Y'alls are NKY's professional baseball team and are members of the Independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertaining our fans the Y'alls provide family friendly, affordable entertainment. The Florence Y'alls home games are played in Y'alls Ballpark located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, KY. The Y'alls can be found online at florenceyalls.com, or by phone at (859) 594-4487.

