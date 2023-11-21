Flex Books on Sale Friday, November 24th

November 21, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







They were the hottest tickets in town last season, and we've added even more value for 2024. Flex books will go on sale Friday, November 23rd at 10 AM and include 10 undated vouchers that can be redeemed for any game and in any combination for '24 regular season games. Use four tickets for Opening Day, 3 Tickets for Seinfeld Night, 2 Tickets for Star Wars Night and a Partridge in a Pear Tree. Flex Books are $119 for our Holiday Special before increasing to $129 starting January 1, 2024. Last year we sold out of Flex Books, so act quickly to lock in the best price of the season. The books, which include over $300 in total value, feature:

Ten (10) Undated Vouchers to Use As You Want.

Two (2) vouchers for additional complimentary games

Can be redeemed for for April 9th, May 1st, June 5th, July 1st, August 6th or September 4th

Additional Gift Available at Fan Services Starting May 1st

Three (2) Free Parking Passes

Three (3) 25% Off Concessions Vouchers

One (1) 15% Off Merchandise Vouchers

Two (2) Cyclones Cap Vouchers

There will be 500 Seats Per Game Available for Flex Book Redemption

Holiday Special Pricing $119 / Increases to $129 Starting January 1, 2024

Less Than $11 Per Game. $300 + Value Included

*PLEASE NOTE: Books sold out in 2024, so act early to guarantee your tickets. *

