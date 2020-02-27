Flamethrower Cruz Returns to Railroaders

CLEBURNE, Tex. - The Cleburne Railroaders announced Thursday the re-signing of right-handed pitcher Edward Cruz.

Cruz showed flashes of dominance in his first season with the Railroaders, finishing the 2019 campaign with a 3.85 ERA in 19 relief appearances. He struck out 30 over 21.0 innings and allowed only 15 hits for a .211 opponent batting average. The right-hander did not allow a run in 14 of his 19 outings, and recorded multiple strikeouts in 10 of the 19. He picked up his first professional save against the Lincoln Saltdogs on May 25 with an inning and two-thirds of scoreless relief.

Cruz's ERA stood at 3.07 following a scoreless appearance against Texas on June 19, but arm soreness sent Cruz to the Inactive List, sidelining the 29-year old for more than a month. Upon returning, he pitched in seven more games for Cleburne before reaggravating the injury.

The 6'3, 195-pounder was acquired from the Sussex County Miners as part of a three-team trade on December 5, 2018 that also netted centerfielder Zach Nehrir. Prior to the trade, Cruz had a brief appearance in the American Association in 2018 with the Gary SouthShore RailCats. He made two scoreless relief appearances for Gary before being released, then finished out the season with Sussex County. A native of The Bronx, New York, Cruz had six outings for the eventual Can-Am League champions, finishing 0-1 with a 2.38 ERA in 11 innings. Cruz struck out 13 with seven walks and only six hits allowed while with the Miners.

Cruz played his college baseball for Junior College powerhouse Western Oklahoma State, helping the Pioneers to the NJCAA Division II World Series in 2012. He was selected by the Miami Marlins in the 34th round of the 2013 MLB Draft, and played one season for the Marlins Gulf Coast League affiliate. He also made one start for the Southern Illinois Miners of the Frontier League in 2016. All told, Cruz owns a career mark of 1-7 with a 4.78 ERA in 58.1 innings.

The signing of Cruz gives the Railroaders 16 players under contract for the 2020 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during Spring Training, which begins May 7.

