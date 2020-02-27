Saints Single-Game Tickets on Sale March 14

February 27, 2020 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





ST. PAUL, MN - If you're clamoring to get your hands on the Astro the Grouch Talking bobblehead or want to make sure you're in attendance when the St. Paul Saints raise their championship banner, then mark your calendars. The Saints, who have been the top drawing team in all of minor league baseball in terms of percent capacity over the last five seasons, are giving fans their first chance to scoop up tickets for the 2020 season.

On Saturday, March 14 fans can begin purchasing single-game tickets to all 50 home games. The box office, located on Broadway St. between 4th and 5th Streets, will be open from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Those showing up in person can purchase tickets an hour prior to them going on sale via phone and online. Fans can purchase tickets by phone, at 651-644-6659, or visiting saintsbaseball.com, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Prior to March 14 the only way fans can assure a ticket to 2020 games at CHS Field are season tickets (full or half season), a 9-game mini plan or a group of 25 or more.

CHS Field offers fans incredible views from every area of the ballpark, with 7,210 seats. Above the walkway and behind home plate are nearly 900 home plate reserved seats. The Saints offer more than 1,800 infield reserved seats, three sections each above the home and visitor's dugout on the first and third base side. The outfield reserved seats, four sections down the left field line and three down the right field line, hold more than 2,500 fans. Finally, the only bleacher style seating in the entire ballpark are the SPLASH bleacher seats, two sections in the left field corner that hold nearly 500 fans. One of the more popular seats at CHS Field are the nearly 200 drink rail seats, which are along the concourse on the first and third base side and in left field. Drink rail tickets come with an assigned high-chair back seat and an area to set your food and drink on at the drink rail. In 2020 the Saints will make a limited number of Treasure Island Berm tickets available in advance of each game while the remainder will be available only on game day, in person at the box office.

Fans coming to the ballpark on March 14 will have a chance to tour CHS Field, check out the seats they want to purchase and take in the view along the 360-degree concourse, and the Securian Financial Club. For those early morning risers, coffee and breakfast treats will be available for free.

While the Saints promotional calendar will be revealed soon, many of the daily promotions offer something for everyone in the family. Explore Minnesota Monday is brand new this season while Sun Country Travel Tuesday will give you a chance to win travel vouchers. Quench your thirst with a Saints staple, Thirsty Thursday presented by Minnesota State, with $1 select beers all night long, featuring North Lake Brewing. Friday Night Fireworks presented by Xcel Energy is back by popular demand complete with musical theme. Put on your favorite Hawaiian shirt and grass skirt with Treasure Island Saturday. The family-friendly atmosphere wraps up with Cub Family Sunday, featuring kids run the bases and player autographs on the field.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating (limited number available in advance of each game while the remainder will be offered only on game day, in person at the box office), $6 for SPLASH bleacher seats, $15 for outfield reserved, $18 for the drink rail, infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday Home Games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Super Shows (May 24, July 4 and August 29) are an additional $3 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Beginning March 14, Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 12:00 p.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.

The Saints open the 2020 season with a six-game homestand with Opening Day on Tuesday, May 19 against the Lincoln Saltdogs at 7:05 p.m. For more information contact the Saints at 651-644-6659 or visit saintsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from February 27, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.