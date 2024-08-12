Flames Re-Sign Forward Adam Klapka

August 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Calgary Flames announce today that they have re-signed forward Adam Klapka to a one-year contract extension.

Klapka made his NHL debut this past season with the Flames, skating in six contests and recorded his first NHL goal on April 18th in a 5-1 win over the San Jose Sharks.

In the American Hockey League, the 23-year-old posted a career-best 46 points to lead the Calgary Wranglers in scoring with 21 goals and 25 assists, and his +8 rating was the second-best on the club. Klapka also led the Wranglers in scoring during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, with seven points in six games from two goals and five assists.

Klapka originally signed as a free agent with the Flames on May 16th, 2022.

TERM: One-year, two-way

AAV: $775,000

ADAM KLAPKA - FORWARD

BORN: Prague, CZE DATE: September 14, 2000

HEIGHT: 6'8" WEIGHT: 235 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

ACQUIRED: Signed as a free agent on May 16, 2022

