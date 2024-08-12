Flames Re-Sign Forward Adam Klapka
August 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Calgary Flames announce today that they have re-signed forward Adam Klapka to a one-year contract extension.
Klapka made his NHL debut this past season with the Flames, skating in six contests and recorded his first NHL goal on April 18th in a 5-1 win over the San Jose Sharks.
In the American Hockey League, the 23-year-old posted a career-best 46 points to lead the Calgary Wranglers in scoring with 21 goals and 25 assists, and his +8 rating was the second-best on the club. Klapka also led the Wranglers in scoring during the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, with seven points in six games from two goals and five assists.
Klapka originally signed as a free agent with the Flames on May 16th, 2022.
TERM: One-year, two-way
AAV: $775,000
ADAM KLAPKA - FORWARD
BORN: Prague, CZE DATE: September 14, 2000
HEIGHT: 6'8" WEIGHT: 235 lbs.
SHOOTS: Right
ACQUIRED: Signed as a free agent on May 16, 2022
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from August 12, 2024
- Flames Re-Sign Forward Adam Klapka - Calgary Wranglers
- Flames Re-Sign Defenceman Yan Kuznetsov - Calgary Wranglers
- Anaheim Ducks to Participate in 2024 Rookie Faceoff Tournament Hosted by Los Angeles September 13-16 - San Diego Gulls
- Eagles Add Three Players to AHL Contracts - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.