Anaheim Ducks to Participate in 2024 Rookie Faceoff Tournament Hosted by Los Angeles September 13-16

August 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ANAHEIM, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club will participate in the seven-team Rookie Faceoff tournament hosted by the Los Angeles Kings from Sept. 13-16. The tournament will coincide with Anaheim Ducks Rookie Camp, beginning Thursday, Sept. 12 at Great Park Ice (camp schedule and roster to be announced at a later date).

The 10-game 2024 Rookie Faceoff will feature a seven-team field with games held at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, Calif. Rookies from the Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken, Utah Hockey Club and Vegas Golden Knights will participate in the annual rookie tournament, which features the top prospects from each club participating. The tournament was previously hosted by Vegas (2023), San Jose (2022), Arizona (2021), Anaheim at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena (2019), and Vegas (2018). This year marks the first Seattle will join the original six clubs.

The Ducks begin their three-game tournament schedule on Friday, Sept. 13 vs. Colorado (NHL Rink 2, 3:30 p.m. PT). Anaheim will continue tournament play on Sunday, Sept. 15 vs. San Jose (NHL Rink 1, 4:30 p.m. PT) before concluding their schedule against Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 16 (NHL Rink 1, 3:30 p.m. PT).

Each game of the tournament will be streamed live online for fans in each market, with Ducks games available at AnaheimDucks.com featuring Ducks Stream's Play-by-Play broadcaster Steve Carroll and Color Analyst and Content Contributor Emerson Etem.

Ticket information for the 2024 Rookie Faceoff will be announced at a later date.

Below is the 2024 Los Angeles Rookie Faceoff Schedule:

Friday, Sept. 13

Game 1 - San Jose vs. Utah, 1:00 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Game 2 - Colorado vs. Anaheim, 3:30 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 2)

Game 3 - Vegas vs. Los Angeles, 7:00 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Saturday, Sept. 14

Game 1 - Seattle vs. Colorado, 3:00 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Game 2 - Utah vs. Los Angeles, 7:00 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Sunday, Sept. 15

Game 1 - Vegas vs. Seattle, 1:00 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Game 2 - Anaheim vs. San Jose, 4:30 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Monday, Sept. 16

Game 1 - Colorado vs. San Jose, 11:30 a.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

Game 2 - Utah vs. Vegas, 12:30 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 2)

Game 3 - Anaheim vs. Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m. PT, (NHL Rink 1)

