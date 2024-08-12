Eagles Add Three Players to AHL Contracts

August 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have officially announced the team has signed forwards Tye Felhaber and Keaton Mastrodonato to an AHL contract for the 2024-25 season. In addition, the Eagles have also added defenseman Bryan Yoon on a similar one-year AHL deal beginning with the 2024-25 campaign.

Felhaber spent last season with the Milwaukee Admirals, where he notched 10 goals and 13 assists in 50 AHL contests. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound center has skated in 164 total AHL games with the Admirals, Texas Stars, Laval Rocket and Syracuse Crunch, accumulating 25 goals and 29 assists in that span. In addition, Felhaber has posted 83 points (26g/57a) in 71 ECHL contests with the Fort Wayne Komets, Orlando Solar Bears and Idaho Steelheads. His 63 points in 51 games with the Komets in 2022-23 earned him a spot on the ECHL All-Star Team.

Prior to transitioning to the pro game, the Pembroke, Ontario native registered 285 points (145g/140a) in 311 OHL games with the Ottawa 67's and Saginaw Spirit. The 2018-19 season saw Felhaber lead the league with a plus-minus rating of +56, generating 59 goals and 50 assists in 68 regular-season outings, while also leading the OHL with 17 goals in 18 playoff games. That production helped earn him a spot on the 2023 OHL All-Star Team.

Mastrodonato is coming off a rookie season that saw him collect 24 goals and 18 assists in 48 ECHL games with Idaho, while also netting four goals in 19 AHL appearances with Texas. The 6-foot, 205-pound center spent four seasons at the NCAA level with Canisius College, amassing 97 points (46g/51a) in 123 career contests. Mastrodonato would earn All-Conference honors in both 2021 and 2023, while also helping lead the Golden Griffins to an AHA Championship during his senior season.

Yoon is entering his second professional season, after notching 17 points (3g/14a) in 35 ECHL games with the Utah Grizzlies, while also recording two goals in 18 AHL contests with the Hartford Wolf Pack. Yoon enjoyed a five-year collegiate career at Colorado College, posting seven goals and 65 assists in 167 total contests, while also serving as the Tigers team captain during the 2022-23 season. A native of Parker, Colorado, Yoon spent two seasons in the USHL with the Tri-City Storm, collecting 53 points in 120 games.

