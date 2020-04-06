Five-Year MLB Veteran Beachy Back with Ducks

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Brandon Beachy. The five-year Major League veteran enters his second season with the Ducks, third in the Atlantic League and 11th in professional baseball.

"I'm looking forward to having the opportunity to continue my career and play for Wally again with a great group of guys," said Beachy. "I really enjoyed being a Duck last year. On a personal level, I was able to turn things around here, and as a group, there's nothing better than being a part of a winner."

Beachy joined the Ducks in August of 2019. He made nine appearances (seven starts) during the regular season, posting an outstanding 6-0 record with a 2.85 ERA and 38 strikeouts over 41 innings of work. He also won five consecutive starts from August 11 through September 7. The 33-year-old's lone playoff start came with the Ducks facing elimination in Game Four of the Atlantic League Championship Series at Sugar Land. Beachy turned in a quality start, tossing six innings of two-run ball while striking out seven batters, as the Ducks won the game in 10 innings to keep their season alive. Prior to joining the Ducks, he pitched in 12 games (11 starts) combined between Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento in the San Francisco Giants organization.

The Georgia resident spent five seasons in the Major Leagues, including four with the Atlanta Braves (2010-13) and one with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2015). In 48 MLB starts, he compiled a 14-12 record with a 3.36 ERA, one complete game shutout, and 280 strikeouts over 275.2 innings pitched. In 2011, the righty went 7-3 with a 3.68 ERA and 169 strikeouts over 25 starts, earning a Baseball America Major League All-Rookie Team selection. He was also named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star in 2010. His first Atlantic League experience came in 2018 with the New Britain Bees when he posted a 3.55 ERA in 12 games (two starts). Beachy was originally signed by the Braves as an amateur free agent in 2008.

