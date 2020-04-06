Versatile Irvine Returns to Rockers

April 6, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







High Point Rockers pitcher Luke Irvine

(High Point Rockers) High Point Rockers pitcher Luke Irvine(High Point Rockers)

High Point, N.C. - The High Point Rockers have announced the signing of Luke Irvine. Irvine joined the Rockers in July of last year, pitching both out of the bullpen and as a starter.

Beginning the year with Sugar Land, Irvine fashioned a 2-2 record before his release in mid-June. Signed by High Point on July 13th, he pitched 25 innings (5 starts, 5 relief appearances) for the Rockers with a 5.68 ERA and no decisions. Manager Jamie Keefe called Irvine a great asset to have, noting "he can be a late inning guy out of the bullpen and he can start."

A closer look at his High Point numbers shows that the final stat-line is a bit deceiving, however. Irvine made four starts for the Rockers in the month of July, tallying a 2.08 ERA during that time. He was roughed up in his first start in August, allowing 7 runs in 3 innings against his former Sugar Land teammates. From then on, Irvine was used exclusively out of the bullpen, including three times in the Rockers' final road trip as they chased the Wild Card spot. Subtracting the start against the Skeeters, Irvine's ERA would have been 3.47.

Drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2011 draft, Irvine spent the majority of his affiliated ball tenure as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks system. He is no stranger to the Atlantic League, having pitched in Somerset, Sugar Land, and High Point. In 2017 with Somerset, Luke set a career high with 9 victories in 25 starts.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.