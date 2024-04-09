Five Unanswered Springfield Runs Too Much for Wind Surge to Handle

The Springfield Cardinals scored five straight runs across the middle three innings to beat the Wichita Wind Surge 6-2 at Hammons Stadium. Wichita was held scoreless over the final six innings on the road to mark their third loss in four games.

Leadoff hitter Emmanuel Rodriguez slapped his first home run in a Wind Surge uniform in the top of the third toward the left center field berm to put Wichita ahead 2-1.

After Springfield tied the game in the bottom of the fourth on a run-scoring groundout, Matt Lloyd's sacrifice fly toward left fielder Jeferson Morales gave the Cardinals an advantage they would not relinquish for the rest of the game.

Major League rehabber Lars Nootbar pulled a liner toward Carson McCusker in right field with men on the corners an inning later that clipped off McCusker's glove and rolled toward the wall; both Cardinals runners came around to score. Nootbar advanced to third and would cross home plate as the sixth Springfield run as the following batter, Bryan Torres, singled him in on an RBI single to left field.

Kala'i Rosario laced a two-out double to center in the ninth with two outs and was stranded there as the game ended on a swinging strikeout by McCusker.

