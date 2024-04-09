Pen Paves Way for Frisco

April 9, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO - Riders relievers blanked the Hooks over six no-hit innings Tuesday night as Frisco engineered a come-from-behind win over Corpus Christi, 4-3, in the series opener at Riders Field.

The Hooks jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening frame as Miguel Palma cashed in a pair of walks with a two-out, two-strike single into right-center.

Frisco answered with unearned markers in the home half, evening the score at 2.

Corpus Christi made it 3-2 in the second. Singles by C.J. Stubbs and Tommy Sacco Jr. flanked a walk by Jeremy Arocho to open the inning and load the bases. Jacob Melton notched his first RBI of the year with a sac fly to deep centerfield. The Hooks left two on in the second, with eight runners stranded for the evening.

After a wobbly first, Hooks starter Jaime Melendez settled in to retire seven of the final eight men he faced.

Cesar Gomez, who hails from Fort Worth, worked a 1-2-3 fourth inning, striking out one, to bridge the gap to Tyler Guilfoil.

Guilfoil set down the first two batters in the fifth before Abimelec Ortiz launched a game tying home run to right field.

Max Acosta's game-winning hit came in the sixth as his double down the left-field line scored Cody Freeman, who opened the inning with a walk.

Guilfoil, making his Double-A debut, stranded two singles in the seventh and employed a double play to face the minimum in the eighth. The 24-year-old from Lexington, Kentucky struck out five over four innings of work.

