Play Ball: Drillers Home Opener Tonight, April 9

Opening Night is something special; getting back to the bases brings family and friends together with the sights, sounds & excitement of live baseball!

We are ready to FIRE IT UP!

Don't miss out on your chance to be part of all the action when the Drillers take on the Arkansas Travelers with a HUGE postgame fireworks show presented by Mattsco Supply Company, 2 News Oklahoma & iHeart Media.

Gates open at 5:30 pm with a special, hour-long Happy Hour featuring $4.59 16-oz. domestic beers & $5.99 High Noon vodka seltzers.

The annual Opening Night parade returns at 5:45pm outside the ballpark on Greenwood & Archer Ave. Watch as Little League baseball & softball players along with stilt walkers, Hornsby, Drillers players and police & sponsor vehicles make their way to the stadium.

Paying tribute to the 25th anniversary of the Tulsa Drillers' 1998 Texas League Championship, the manager of the '98 team Bobby Jones will be joined by the squad's catcher Joey Goodwin to throw out this season's first pitch!

The Drillers Klever K9 Bat Dog will be making her season debut by collecting bats for Drillers players for the first five innings.

Try the amazing food & drink options around the stadium including the new BOOMTOWN Coney and the Hop & Sting DrillVille IPA. And kids can play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout or get their face painted!

JUST ADDED - Oklahoma's own Turnpike Troubadours will lead the Drillers crowd in the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the 7th inning stretch!

Stick around after the game for the FIRST EVER Opening Night post- game fireworks show at ONEOK Field.

Be sure to grab a 2024 schedule magnet as you exit to keep up with all the Drillers action this season courtesy of Mazzio's.

First pitch is set for 7:00 pm!

Delicious New Food and Drink Items at ONEOK Field

BOOMTOWN Coney - 24-inch Hot Dog & Fries

(House Divided Concession Stand)

Hennessey Home Run Grilled Chicken Sandwich

(House Divided Concession Stand)

Loaded Potato Chips

(Greenwood Smoke Shack Concession Stand)

Hop & Sting DrillVille IPA

(Grab 'N Go Market, Libation Stations 1 & 2, Hop & Sting Brewing Bar)

Experience "The Discount Garage Door Backyard" & the "Hop & Sting Brewing Bar."

Come check out the newest additions to ONEOK Field, "The Discount Garage Door Backyard" and the "Hop & Sting Brewing Bar" located on the third base concourse. This adults-only outdoor area includes yard games like cornhole, giant Jenga, ring toss and more, plus a fully stocked bar!

*"The Discount Garage Door Backyard" & "Hop & Sting Brewing Bar" are 21+*

