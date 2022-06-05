Five-Run Rally in Ninth Takes Down Chukars

IDAHO FALLS, ID - Leading in the top of the ninth, the Idaho Falls Chukars (7-3) fell to the Grand Junction Rockies (3-6) 11-7 on Saturday night at Melaleuca Field. The Rockies put up five runs to give them the lead in the final frame, ending the Chukars four game winning streak.

Grand Junction took the lead in the second, scoring two runs on a Nate Scantlin single against Chukars starter Ramsey Romano. The Chukars countered in the home half, when Dusty Stroup singled, advanced to second and scored on a Sam Troyer RBI single that made it 2-1.

The Rockies added to the lead in the third when Gavin Johns doubled home Josh Elvir to make it 3-1. Once again, Idaho Falls countered in the bottom half. With two outs, Calvin Estrada connected for a single, and Brady West crushed a two-run homer to right center field to tie the game up, 3-3.

Nico Popa doubled in another run for the Rockies in the top of the fourth to give them a one-run lead, 4-3. Stroup responded with a leadoff home run in the bottom fourth to tie it up a second time, 4-4.

Romano tossed five innings in his first start as a Chukar, striking out a season-high six and walking one, giving up only one earned run. Victor Rodriguez took over in the sixth and pitched a scoreless inning.

The Chukars took their first lead of the game in the sixth. With two outs, Eric Callahan reached on an error and swiped second. Troyer singled him home to make it 5-4 Chukars.

The lead did not last long, as in the top of the seventh Casey Petersen homered against Rodriguez with one out to tie it up a third time, and chase Rodriguez from the game. Alex Fishberg took to the mound and finished the inning with two strikeouts.

Idaho Falls took the lead back against Liam Neri. Steve Barmakian led off the inning with the double, and stole second. Hunter Hisky drove him in on a single to give the Chukars a 6-5 lead. Estrada singled for the second time to advance Hisky into scoring position. Both Hisky and Estrada swiped second and third on a double steal, resulting in Brady West being intentionally walked. With the bases loaded, Hisky scored on a fielder's choice, making it 7-5.

With one out in the eighth, the Rockies loaded up the bases on a walk and back-to-back singles. Jonathan Nunnally Jr (L, 1-1) emerged from the bullpen, looking to keep the Chukars ahead. Austin Elder grounded out to Callahan at short, but managed to reach on a fielder's choice to score a run, cutting the deficit 7-6. The Chukars were unable to add any insurance runs against Michael Townsend (W, 1-0), who retired the Chukars in order.

Nunnally Jr. returned for the ninth, and gave up a leadoff home run to Petersen, tying it up again at 7-7. The Rockies took their third lead of the night, scoring four more runs on a sac fly from Alex Monge, a two-run Popa double, and an Elder RBI single, capping the scoring 11-7. The Chukars were sat down in order by Trevin Reynolds in the bottom ninth to end the game, only their second loss at Melaleuca Field.

The series concludes tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 4:00 p.m. MDT. Idaho Falls will start RHP Jack Dicenso (0-1, 8.31 ERA) and the Rockies starter is TBD.

