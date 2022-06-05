Voyagers Earn Series Win in 7-5 Victory over PaddleHeads Saturday
June 5, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release
Missoula, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads once again fell into an early hole in game 5 of a 6-game set opposite the Great Falls Voyagers at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park. Great Falls would score 5 unanswered over the first four innings to take control early. Missoula would battle in the middle innings cutting into the deficit, but would never be able to get over the hump in a 7-5 loss.
After scoring three runs in the top of the second, The Voyagers would add on a pair more thanks to Collin Runge who would be the catalyst of the Great Falls attack. Runge brought home a pair on a single that scored Adam Oviedo, and Tavis Brunson. Munge would go on to finish the game 4-for-5. The Oregon native has been a menace at the plate over his last two games especially finishing 7-for-10 in that stretch.
