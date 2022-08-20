Five-Run Eighth Lifts Threshers to 5-0 Win over Tortugas

August 20, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, FL - Fueled by a five-run eighth inning, the Clearwater Threshers knocked off the Daytona Tortugas 5-0 in extra innings of game one of a doubleheader on Friday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. The second contest was postponed due to inclement weather.

Left-hander Jordi Martinez made his 14th start of the season, allowing only three hits with six strikeouts in five solid innings of work.

Following Martinez, the Threshers (16-29, 51-59) used lefty Keylan Killore (MiLB Rehab) and right-hander Carlos Betancourt out of the bullpen to keep the game scoreless. Killgore tossed one shutout inning with one strikeout, before Betancourt entered and tossed the final two innings, allowing only one hit with three strikeouts to secure his fourth win of the season.

With still no score at the end of seven innings, the game entered extras as the Threshers pushed home five runs in the top of the eighth. As the automatic base runner was placed at second base, catcher Ryan Leitch began the frame with an RBI single, before Troy Schreffler was hit by a pitch and Wilfredo Flores singled to load the bases with one out. Leitch finished the game 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored.

Leading 1-0 and with the bases full, shortstop Erick Brito ripped a three-run triple into the right-center gap to give the Threshers a commanding 4-0 lead. A wild pitch moments later scored Brito from third to make it 5-0.

With the visitors holding a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the eighth, Betancourt retired the Tortugas (14-29, 43-65) in order to complete the shutout and lead the Threshers to a 5-0 victory.

After the postponement of Friday night's second game, Clearwater and Daytona will play another twin bill on Saturday beginning at 5:05 p.m. Both contests will be seven innings as lefty Jordan Fowler (2-0, 2.76 ERA) will start the first game, and right-hander Gunner Mayer (1-4, 4.14 ERA) will get the ball in game two. Coverage on the Threshers Broadcasting Network will begin at 4:55 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.