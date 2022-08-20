Flying Tigers Defeat Mets 5-3 on Saturday

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers beat the St. Lucie Mets 5-3 on Saturday night at Joker Marchant Stadium.

For the third straight game, the Flying Tigers broke a 2-2 tie in the fourth inning with a two-out, two-run hit. Iverson Leonardo did it on a Thursday with a triple and Roberto Campos followed with the go-ahead hit on Friday. This time on Saturday, Peyton Graham laced a two-run single off Benito Garcia (2-2) to put the Flying Tigers ahead 4-2.

Chase Estep hit a solo home run 405 feet to right field in the top of the seventh inning to bring the Mets a run closer, 4-3.

However, Manuel Sequera led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a home run against Jace Beck to put the Flying Tigers back up by two, 5-3.

Michael Bienlien struck out two batters to finish off the Mets in the eighth inning and Blake Holub tossed a perfect ninth inning for his fifth save.

Mets starter Calvin Ziegler gave up one unearned run in 2.1 innings as he built his pitch count to 45. He allowed one hit, walked three and struck out two.

Lakeland starter Willy Moreno allowed two unearned runs over four innings. Reliever Jose Diaz (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings to get the win in his team debut.

Raul Beracierta went 2 for 4 with a pair of singles. He was the only Met with multiple hits.

The Mets (65-47, 25-22) and Flying Tigers (55-56, 23-22) conclude their series at Joker Marchant Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

