Marauders, Tarpons Postponed Saturday

August 20, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The Marauders' Saturday night game against the Tampa Tarpons at Steinbrenner Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up Sunday, August 21, in a doubleheader consisting of two seven-inning games.

