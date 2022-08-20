Marauders, Tarpons Postponed Saturday
August 20, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Bradenton Marauders News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - The Marauders' Saturday night game against the Tampa Tarpons at Steinbrenner Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up Sunday, August 21, in a doubleheader consisting of two seven-inning games.
