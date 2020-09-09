Five Dock Spiders Named to NWL Postseason All-Star Team

September 9, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release





FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders had an incredible finish to a unique 2020 season. Behind the "Fondy Faithful" the Dock Spiders were able to capture a second Northwoods League Championship in the last three years. The 2020 team boasted talent from all over the country including players from the SEC, Big 12, PAC-12 and Big Ten.

The Northwoods League announced that five Dock Spiders players were named to the 2020 Postseason All-Star Team. Those players included: Tim Elko, Sam Novitske, Parker Noland, John Rhodes and Drew Irvine.

Elko (Ole Miss), led the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod in batting average with a flashy .351. He also led the Pod in home runs with eight. He also tallied 28 runs, 46 hits and 32 RBIs. He received Northwoods League Player of the Night on August 11, after his two home runs in a 10-7 win at La Crosse.

Novitske (Oregon), tied for second in the Pod with 36 runs scored and also tied for second in doubles with nine. He finished second in hits with 47 and had a team high 83 assists in the field.

Noland (Vanderbilt), had the second most consistent bat in the Pod next to teammate Tim Elko. He batted .348, with 40 hits and 28 runs.

Rhodes (Kentucky), did not qualify for the minimum 2.7 plate appearances per game, but still provided an explosive bat when needed. His .378 average, 31 hits, 7 doubles and 20 RBIs helped Fond du Lac become an offensive powerhouse.

Irvine (Iowa), tied for first in the Pod with four wins. He limited opponents to five earned runs, walked only nine batters and struck out an impressive 38 batters. He received Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night after his start on August 7, in a 13-0 victory over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from September 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.