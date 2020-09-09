Booyah Succeed at Providing Community with Safe Summer Entertainment

September 9, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release







Nadir Lewis of the Green Bay Booyah

(Green Bay Booyah) Nadir Lewis of the Green Bay Booyah(Green Bay Booyah)

Ashwaubenon, WI - With a unique Northwoods League season officially coming to a close, the Green Bay Booyah finished the summer by capturing the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2015 while providing a safe experience for the community to enjoy some live entertainment, amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Â The team ranked 2nd out of 22 Northwoods League teams in per game attendance by safely hosting over 17,000 fans, 720 per game, in 24 home games this summer. The organization also hosted a plethora of youth games and other special events that will continue through the fall. The 2020 Booyah season recap is presented by Jim Keane Elysian Realty.

Season Highlights

With the start of the season commencing over a month later than initially scheduled, a Covid-19 Readiness Plan in place, and a revamped 'pod' formatted schedule to keep travel to geographic clusters, the Booyah opened the 2020 campaign at home on July 1st against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. After hosting two socially-distanced crowds of over 1,000 fans for Festival Foods 4th of July weekend, which included live music and fireworks on the 3rd and 4th, the Booyah began to take off.

The team picked up their first walk-off victory of the year at home on July 6th, when shortstop Andy Blake (Columbia) laced a single to plate the go-ahead run in a 5-4 win against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. Four days later, Alec Burns (West Virginia) helped the team to an extra innings win against the Dock Spiders again, with two RBIs in the top of the 10th inning. Joe Taylor (Nicholls State) would pitch two innings in relief, notching four strikeouts, to pick up the win.

The Booyah kept their bats and pitching going and provided a dominant victory as they cruised to a 12-0 win at Rockford on July 19th. Left-hander Jack Mahoney (UW-Milwaukee) would spin a gem on the mound, only allowing two hits and picking up the win. The offense provided more highlights as the Booyah set a franchise record with 24 hits on July 27th in an 11-1 victory at Wausau. The team found a lot of success while visiting Athletic Park, posting a 3-1 record against the Woodchucks this summer.

While some players had to return to their respective colleges early with the Northwoods League season being extended, an influx of players kept the team in the hunt and eventually provided the team their first playoff appearance since 2015. While the Booyah took an early lead in the game and led 4-3 entering the seventh inning, their first playoff appearance in five years would result in a 9-4 defeat at the hands of the eventual pod-champions, the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. The team ended the campaign with an 18-28 overall record.

Team Leaders

On the offensive side, first baseman/designated hitter Nick Kruetzer (Arkansas-Pine Bluff) led Green Bay with a .333 batting average. In 32 games he swatted seven doubles and four home runs while driving in 14 runs. His .433 on-base percentage led the team. Outfielder Nadir Lewis (Princeton) paced the outfielders by appearing in 24 games and posting a .266 batting average, five home runs, nine stolen bases and .330 on-base percentage. After an early season injury, his return provided a spark to the offense and was named a 2020 Northwoods League Postseason All-Star for his efforts. Freshman shortstop Andy Blake (Columbia) led all Booyah players in games played (45), hits (42), and runs (28) while contributing four home runs and 14 RBIs.

On the mound, returning starter Logan Lee (Northwood) paced the pitching staff. In eight games, seven starts, Lee posted a perfect 3-0 record and led the team in innings pitched (35) and strikeouts (33) while posting a 2.83 earned run average. Other pitchers posting notable pitching lines included: Â Eric Torres (Kansas State) 11 games, 16.1 innings pitched, 23 strikeouts 0.55 ERA, 1 save; Joe Taylor (Nicholls State) 9 games, 13.1 innings pitched, 15 strikeouts, 1.35 ERA; Cam Bailey (Middle Georgia) 24.2 innings pitched, 30 strikeouts, 2.55 ERA; Jack Sauser (Northwestern) 24.2 innings pitched, 20 strikeouts, 2.55 ERA; Garrett Martin (Marian) 23.2 innings pitched, 28 strikeouts, 3.42 ERA; Ben Hart (Dixie State) 28 innings pitched, 23 strikeouts, 3.54 ERA; Jack Mahoney (UW-Milwaukee) 31.1 innings pitched, 27 strikeouts, 4.02 ERA.

Special Events

Leading up to the Booyah season, Capital Credit Union Park played host to multiple youth baseball tournaments, soccer, and rugby practices and have a slate of activities scheduled for the fall. Other events on the schedule include: Seven on Seven football showcase every Friday night beginning September 11th and running through November 6th; Red Cross Blood Drive in the VerHalen Commercial Interiors Club on Monday, September 14th; Von Stiehl/Captain's Walk Wine Dinner on Thursday, September 17th; CrossFit Rumble on the Bay on Saturday, September 26th; and a host of practices, company outings and holiday parties scheduled for later this year.

Community Thank You

Everyone associated with the Green Bay Booyah organization would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all community members that came out to support the team this summer at Capital Credit Union Park. The organization's goal is to provide safe, affordable, family friendly entertainment to the Greater Green Bay area. The team is proud to say that while it probably looked and felt a tad different than normal, that goal was once again able to be achieved. With an abundance of uncertainty leading up to the season, thanks to the tireless efforts of the staff and support from the community, the Booyah was able to compete for 49 games, including 24 at Capital Credit Union Park, without a single positive Covid-19 case being tied to the venue. Other highlights that make us proud to be a part of this community include:

17,270 fans that came out to Capital Credit Union Park, an average of 720 per game, ranked the team 2nd in the Northwoods League out of 22 teams that played this summer

24 home games at Capital Credit Union Park to help everyone feel a sense of normalcy

All game day staff members, interns, and front office staff that helped provide Booyah baseball

Sponsors and season ticket holders who stood by us and helped provide the support to keep us going

A special group of host families that opened their doors for our players to live in a safe environment

Our players and coaching staff for following our guidelines to allow us to play as safely as possible

Village of Ashwaubenon and Brown County Health Department for helping outline safety protocols for our Covid-19 Readiness plan to allow us to safely open our facility with fans in the stands

The Booyah were pleased to be able to make over 100 donations to a variety of charity events and virtual fundraisers to help support the community this year.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from September 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.