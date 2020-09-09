Ryan Voz Named New President/Commissioner of the Northwoods League

September 9, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release





Rochester, Minn. - Ryan Voz, co-owner of the Willmar Stingers, has been named as the 4th President/Commissioner of the Northwoods League. Voz, who has spent 22 years in the Northwoods League, started as an intern with the St. Cloud River Bats in 1998, was General Manager of the Alexandria Beetles from 2001-06 and was Northwoods League Executive of the Year in 2002. He, along with Marc Jerzak, have owned and operated the Willmar Stingers since 2010, winning the League's Organization of the Year award in 2010. Ryan will continue to operate the Stingers, along with Jerzak, on a day-to-day basis.

"We are excited to welcome Ryan to the front office of the Northwoods League. No one is more qualified for this position with his experience and successes throughout the evolution of the League," said Northwoods League Chairman, Dick Radatz, Jr.

Voz, currently the Affiliates Committee Representative on the Northwoods League Board of Directors, will be relinquishing this position, effective immediately.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from September 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.