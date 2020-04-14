Fisher Cats Update 2020 Ticket Exchange Policy

April 14, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release





Manchester, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) have updated their ticket exchange policy for the 2020 season:

Fans with tickets to any Fisher Cats home game that becomes postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic will have the ability to exchange that ticket for any remaining game in the 2020 season or any game in the 2021 season.

"We appreciate our fans' patience and understanding during these uncertain times," said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. "We are thinking of you, we are here for you, and we look forward to playing baseball in the great state of New Hampshire as soon as we can."

Earlier today, the Fisher Cats introduced a new program to support the Granite United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund with two donation packages:

For $24, fans will receive four undated Fisher Cats ticket vouchers and a $12 donation will be made to the relief fund.

For $12, fans will receive two undated Fisher Cats ticket vouchers and a $6 donation will be made to the relief fund.

Both packages are now available for purchase at NHFisherCats.com.

Fisher Cats single game tickets are on sale now, starting at just $8. To learn more, call (603) 641-2005, or visit www.nhfishercats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.