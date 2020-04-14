Fisher Cats Support COVID-19 Relief Fund with New Donation Program

Manchester, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) have introduced a new donation program to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

The Fisher Cats will make $12 and $6 donations to the Granite United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund through two new donation packages:

For $24, fans will receive four undated Fisher Cats ticket vouchers and a $12 donation will be made to the relief fund.

For $12, fans will receive two undated Fisher Cats ticket vouchers and a $6 donation will be made to the relief fund.

The donation packages are now available for purchase at NHFisherCats.com.

"We've been so inspired with how our community has rallied together during these challenging times," said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. "We're doing everything we can to help, and we're proud to offer an incentive for fans to donate to the Granite United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund."

Granite United Way is committed to ensuring that our community's most vulnerable families have the support they need to weather the short- and long-term impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak. Granite United Way's COVID-19 Relief Fund rapidly deploys resources to community-based organizations that are offering emergency relief to families and individuals in need.

"During these unsettling times, one of the greatest things we've seen is our community pulling together," said Patrick Tufts, President and CEO of Granite United Way. "We have built a strong partnership with the Fisher Cats and know that their efforts will benefit those who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, both with immediate needs and in the long term."

Fisher Cats single game tickets are on sale now, starting at just $8. To learn more, call (603) 641-2005, or visit www.nhfishercats.com.

