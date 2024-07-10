Fish Sticks Pile It on Late, Beat the HarbourCats 10-1

VICTORIA, B.C. -- The Dub Sea Fish Sticks poured on the runs late, beating the Victoria HarbourCats 10-1.

The Fish Sticks, a summer league team from West Seattle, came to town for the first of two exhibition games at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park.

Spencer Hatch (Tarleton State) started for the HarbourCats and threw three strong innings. The lefty gave up one unearned run on zero hits and struck out five.

That one run separated the two teams until the Fish Sticks extended their lead scoring two more runs in the fifth inning, with a Ty Rusko RBI double making it 3-0.

Jake Haggard (ULM) hit his first home run of the season in the seventh inning, a solo shot to make it 3-1. The designated hitter also walked twice in the game.

In addition to Haggard's home run, Kerim Orucevic (UCSD), Michael Crossland (UC San Diego), Josh Cunnigan (Seattle), and Tyrus Hall (Bossier Parrish) all had a hit each to account for the team's five hits on the night.

The HarbourCats could not put a rally together, and in the eighth and ninth innings, Dub Sea tallied seven more runs to give them a 10-1 win.

The Cats coaching staff was able to get several pitchers an outing with Jagger Beck (Hawaii), Kade Douglas (CSU Pueblo), Ben Hewitt (Everett CC), Dom Corgiat (Tarleton State), Cade Rusch (IUS), and Luke Hayhow (Hawaii) all pitching one inning.

The HarbourCats and Fish Sticks are back at it tomorrow at 6:35 PM. It is the funeral package giveaway thanks to H.W. Wallace Cremation and Burial Centre. Get tickets at http://harbourcats.com/tickets, by coming to the office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street in advance, or by calling 778-265-0327.

