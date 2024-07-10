AppleSox' Huge Fifth Inning Not Enough vs. Edmonton

July 10, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







The Wenatchee AppleSox scored seven runs in the fifth but lost to the Edmonton Riverhawks, 13-11, on Tuesday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

Wenatchee (22-12, 4-3 second half) erased a 6-0 deficit for the second straight game but did not score again after a seven-run bottom of the fifth. The AppleSox only collected three hits over their eight other innings at the plate. Wenatchee tied its single-game record for walks drawn in 2024 with 13 free passes.

Max Hartman led the way offensively, hitting a grand slam in the fifth for his second home run of the season. Aidan Dougherty reached base four times with two hits and two walks in his first game back since June 30.

Edmonton (20-11, 2-2 second half) scored in all but two innings and quickly tied the game in the top of the sixth before taking the lead for good with a four-run seventh.

Hartman plated each of the first three men to reach base in the fifth to put the AppleSox on the board and only down two runs. Jonathan Fitz hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly five batters later and Cam Hoiland tied the game with an RBI single before Jake Larson scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch during the next at-bat.

Dougherty doubled in a pair in the ninth and Cannon Peery followed with a two-run single but Wenatchee would not get any closer.

The AppleSox face the Riverhawks again Wednesday night at 7:05. Fans are encouraged to bring their "bestie" and purchase tickets for a buy-one-get-one value at the gate.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from July 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.