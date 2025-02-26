First Winning Wednesday on March 5 against Mojo

February 26, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Grand Rapids Rise celebration

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 vs. San Diego Mojo

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket members)

Winning Wednesday: Purchase a ticket to this match and receive a free ticket to the Wednesday, April 30 match against the Orlando Valkyries. Randomly selected fans in attendance at the April 30 match will win Rise prizes.

Pepsi Reading Goals: Children with Reading Goals bookmarks who have completed the required three hours of reading can redeem their bookmark for two free Upper Level Baseline tickets to this match.

Post-Match Autograph Session presented by Ridges of Cascade: Select Rise players will sign autographs for 30 minutes following the conclusion of the match.

Watch on The Roku Channel: This match will be televised on The Roku Channel. The Roku Channel is available on Roku televisions and streaming players, on the Roku mobile app, and on TheRokuChannel.com. You can also watch The Roku Channel on Amazon Fire TV and Samsung Smart televisions. This is the first of four Rise matches airing on The Roku Channel this season, with the other matches being March 28 vs. Columbus, Apr. 10 at Orlando, and Apr. 30 vs. Orlando.

Ticket Information

Single tickets for all 2025 Grand Rapids Rise home matches may be purchased:

Online through provolleyball.com/grand-rapids-rise-tickets

In person at The Zone at Van Andel Arena (open 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday)

By phone at (616) 575-6500

Full and Partial Season Ticket Plans: Our members enjoy an unparalleled package of exclusive perks, privileges, and memorable experiences. Whether you're looking to enjoy Rise volleyball with friends and family or business associates, we have a membership plan to fit your needs. More information at provolleyball.com/season-ticket-membership or call (616) 575-6500.

Group Plans: Bring 10 or more people to a Rise match and get ready for an unforgettable experience. Enjoy special pricing, exclusive experiences, and lots of fun. Whether you're organizing a company outing, fundraising event, birthday bash, or entertaining clients, we guarantee a fantastic time for everyone in your group. More information at provolleyball.com/group-tickets or call (616) 575-6500.

Suites and Premium Seats: At the Rise, we offer a wide range of single-match suites and premium seat hospitality rentals that cater to all your needs. Whether you're planning a business function or a special gathering, we have the ideal option just for you.

Images from this story

