Supernovas Defend First Place in Top Two Clash vs. Valkyries, Host Ignite in Home Doubleheader

February 26, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas libero Camila Gómez

(Omaha Supernovas)

OMAHA, Neb. - The first-place Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, will host two matches as part of a pivotal weekend in the 2025 season by taking on the Orlando Valkyries on Thursday, February 27 at 7 p.m. followed by a matchup with the Indy Ignite on Sunday, March 2 at 3 p.m. Both matches will be at the CHI Health Center with TV coverage provided by News Channel Nebraska.

Thursday's match is sponsored by Boomer Radio.

Sunday's match is sponsored by Chesterman's Coca-Cola

Thursday's battle against the Valkyries (8-4) is a showdown between the PVF's top two teams, with the winner claiming sole possession of first place. Orlando is currently the hottest team in the league having won six-straight matches. It will also be the reunion of several former Creighton volleyball players as program greats Norah Sis and Maddy Bilinovic return to Omaha for the first time as professionals.

Omaha will host the PVF's newest franchise, the Indy Ignite, for the first time at the CHI Health Center on Sunday. The Supernovas handed the Ignite their first home loss in franchise history with a decisive sweep on February 6. It will mark another reunion as former Supernovas setter, 2024 PVF Champion and Postseason MVP Sydney Hilley visits her former franchise for the first time since signing with Indy over the offseason.

The Supernovas have been on their own streak, matching a franchise record with four-straight wins and taking victory in six of their last seven contests. The winning streak began on February 6 against Indy, when rookie opposite Emily Londot stepped into the starting lineup. Since then, the team is 4-0, with the Ohio State product tallying 58 points (4.14 P/S), 46 kills (3.29 K/S), 38 digs (2.71 D/S), and 12 blocks (0.86 B/S) over those four starts.

Game Details

Matchup: Omaha Supernovas (8-3) vs. Orlando Valkyries (8-4) | Thursday, Feb. 27th | 7 p.m. CST | CHI Health Center, Omaha, Neb.

Watch: News Channel Nebraska | Broadcast Crew: John Baylor (PxP), Nancy Metcalf (Color Analyst)

Listen: Supernovas Radio Network | Broadcast Crew: Grant Hansen (PxP), Renee Saunders (Color Analyst)

Match Notes

Season Series: Orlando leads 1-0; Second of four meetings, one of two at CHI Health Center.

All-Time Series: Omaha leads 4-1 (Feb. 12, 2025, last matchup, 3-0 Orlando).

Matchup: Omaha Supernovas (8-3) vs. Indy Ignite (6-5) | Sunday, March 2 | 3 p.m. CST | CHI Health Center, Omaha, Neb.

Watch: News Channel Nebraska | Broadcast Crew: John Baylor (PxP), Nancy Metcalf (Color Analyst)

Listen: Supernovas Radio Network | Broadcast Crew: Grant Hansen (PxP), Renee Saunders (Color Analyst)

Match Notes

Season Series: Omaha leads 1-0; Second of four meetings, one of two at CHI Health Center.

All-Time Series: Omaha leads 1-0 (Feb. 6, 2025, last matchup, 3-0 Omaha).

...

Supernovas-Valkyries Connections

Current Supernovas and Creighton alumni Kendra Wait and Allison Whitten will reunite with a pair of former Bluejay teammates in Orlando. Valkyries outside hitter Norah Sis and libero Maddy Bilinovic were teammates of Wait for the 2024 college volleyball season, where Creighton reached its second regional final in program history. Whitten spent the 2022 season with both Sis and Wait.

Bilinovic has connections that stretch across the Omaha roster, including Supernovas middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord and setter Mac Podraza at Penn State. Hord spend three years with Bilinovic (2020-2022) while Podraza was teammates with her for one season in 2023.

Valkyries star opposite Brittany Abercrombie and Supernovas setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson have played together in numerous tournaments for the Puerto Rico National Team including the 2022 World Championships (15th), NORCECA Pan American Cup Final Six (3rd) and FIVB Challenger Cup (3rd). They also faced off against one another on different teams from 2020-20223 in the Puerto Rico League.

Omaha middle blocker Phoebe Awoleye spent two seasons (2023-2024) with Orlando opposite Lydia Grote at Minnesota where they made two NCAA Tournaments.

Five Oregon alumni will reunite this weekend which includes Supernovas outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller (2018-2022), Orlando middle blocker Abby Hansen (2018-2021), libero Georgia Murphy (2019-2023), setter Hannah Pukis (2022-2023) and attacker Lindsay Vander Weide (2015-2018) who all played for the Ducks.

Plus, Pukis and Omaha's Reagan Cooper were teammates for one season in 2019 at Washington State.

Supernovas-Ignite Connections

A total of six former Jayhawks will be on the floor Thursday night in Indy. The Ignite have a pair who spent time in Lawrence including middle blocker Caroline Crawford and backup setter Anise Havili. Crawford was an All-Big 12 selection in her two seasons (2021, 2020) before transferring to Wisconsin. Havili was teammates with Omaha's Kelsie Payne from 2014-2017 as they were both part of the same recruiting class. Each player developed under Supernovas head coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn, who was the associate head coach at the time. Payne was a two-time AVCA First Team All-American and Havili won back-to-back Big 12 Setter of the Year awards under Bird.

Sydney Hilley faces off against her former team for the first time since signing with Indy over the offseason. The Wisconsin product was named the 2024 PVF Postseason MVP after leading the Supernovas to the inaugural championship. She came off the bench to help Omaha to a reverse sweep of the San Diego Mojo in the PVF Semifinals before sweeping the Grand Rapids Rise in the championship.

Indy's Leketor Member-Meneh will reunite with Pittsburgh teammate Valeria Vazquez Gomez, who's a practice player for the Supernovas. Both were on the same 2021 team that made the NCAA National Semifinal.

Ignite libero Kylie Murr spent her college career at two Big Ten schools in Ohio State and Minnesota. She was teammates with Omaha's Podraza as part of the Buckeyes from 2020-2022. She spent her last college season with the Golden Gophers where she was with Supernovas middle blocker Awoleye.

First-Place Bout

Thursday's showdown is a battle of No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the PVF standings with Omaha in first and Orlando in second. Both teams have combined to win 10-straight matches including a six-match win streak for the Valkyries and four consecutive matches for the Supernovas. Both streaks started after Orlando swept Omaha on Feb. 2. This will be the Supernovas fourth first-place match in franchise history during the regular season. Omaha faced Atlanta in all those matches in 2024, finishing 1-2. That includes a sweep of the Vibe in Atlanta on Feb. 29, 2024, followed by two four-set losses on March 14, 2024, in Omaha and April 13, 2024, in Atlanta.

Londot and Loaded

Since rookie opposite Emily Londot entered the starting lineup on Feb. 6 at Indy, the Supernovas have rolled off a franchise-best four-match winning streak.

During that stretch, Londot has recorded 58 points (4.14 P/S), 46 kills (3.29 K/S), 38 digs (2.71 D/S) and 12 blocks (0.86 B/S) in 14 sets.

Her best match came in the four-set win at San Diego on Feb. 20 when she finished with a match-high 22 points on 18 kills, 11 digs, four blocks and one assist.

Hording the Net

Hord has been the premier blocker in the PVF so far through the 2025 season. The former Husker and Nittany Lion leads the league in both total blocks (39) and blocks per set with a 1.00 mark. Hord's seven blocks in the five-set win over the Vibe on opening night set a Supernovas single-match record. She is also only one of four players in the PVF to record seven or more blocks in a match this season. The Kentucky native also sits fourth in hitting percentage with a .364 clip through 121 attacks with 49 kills and only five errors.

Nuneviller Shines in All-Star Match

Brooke Nuneviller dominated the inaugural PVF All-Star match on Feb. 22 in Indy. The Supernovas outside hitter poured in a match-high 13 points with 11 kills on a .391 hitting percentage while adding six digs, one ace and one block.

The Oregon product posted nine of her 13 points in the opening set with seven kills on a .417 clip while chipping in her one block and one ace.

Fellow Supernovas All-Stars Kaitlyn Hord and Camila Gómez also made their presence felt. Hord started in the final two sets, delivering two kills on four swings for a pair of points. Gómez took the court in the first and third sets, contributing six digs and three assists.

Defensive Dominance

The Supernovas lead the league in opponent efficiency with a .184 clip - 32 points higher than second-place Orlando (.216). Part of that clip comes from two matches against Columbus when the Fury hit .015 & .036 in back-to-back contests versus Omaha.

The Dig Patrol

The Supernovas have been one of the best teams in digging attacks as they sit second in the PVF in digs per set (17.23) and sixth in total digs (689).

Gómez leads that effort with a team-high 157 digs (2nd in PVF) and 3.92 per set (3rd). Her 31 digs against Atlanta in the season opener broke a single-match franchise record. That number is also tied for second in most digs during a single match in PVF history.

Nuneviller, who is a former libero, is third in the league with 149 total digs and is fifth in digs per set (3.73). She leads all PVF attackers in both categories.

Valentín-Anderson is sixth in the league and leads all PVF setters with 143 total digs and 3.67 digs per set. She's recorded at least 10 digs in 10 of the 11 contests this season including a season-high 21 against San Diego on Jan. 19th.

A"Nune"ther Level

After averaging over 12 kills and digs per match last season, Nuneviller has raised her game for the 2025 season. Nuneviller enters Thursday fourth in the PVF in kills per set (3.80), fourth in kills (152), and sixth in total points (164). The Chandler, Arizona native is one of only three players in the league this season to record 20+ kills and 15+ digs in a match. That was on opening night against Atlanta when she poured in 22 kills and 17 digs while hitting .340. The Oregon product has been averaging 13.8 kills and 13.5 digs per match this season.

