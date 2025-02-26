Rise Headed West to Face Mojo, Thrill

February 26, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Grand Rapids Rise News Release









Grand Rapids Rise in action

(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Rise in action(Grand Rapids Rise, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

This Week's Matches

RISE (4-7) at San Diego Mojo (3-8) // Thu., Feb. 27 // 10 p.m. EST // Viejas Arena

Watch: VBTV at 10 p.m.

Season Series: 1-0 Overall, 0-0 Away. Second of four meetings overall, first of two at Viejas Arena

All-Time Regular Season Series: 2-3 Overall, 0-2 Away

Noteworthy: This is the second meeting this season between the Rise and Mojo. Grand Rapids swept the first contest on Feb. 2 at home by set scores of 25-19, 25-22, 25-22. After San Diego won the first three matchups last year, the Rise have bounced back by winning the next two. Grand Rapids has yet to win in San Diego's Viejas Arena.

RISE at Vegas Thrill (7-4) // Sun., March 2 // 6 p.m. EST // Lee's Family Forum

Watch: CBS Sports Network at 6 p.m.

Season Series: 0-1 Overall, 0-1 Away. Second of four meetings overall, second of two at Lee's Family Forum

All-Time Regular Season Series: 3-2 Overall, 2-1 Away

Noteworthy: It's a rematch of the season opener as the Rise and Thrill face off for the second time this season. In the first meeting, Vegas completed a reverse sweep, defeating the Rise by set scores of 20-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 16-14. However, Grand Rapids leads the all-time series, having won 13 of the 23 sets played and hold a 515-499 edge in total points scored.

One Drought Ends Here: A losing streak will end Thursday night in San Diego, as the Rise enter the match having dropped four straight and the Mojo have suffered six straight losses. The last win for the Rise came against the Mojo, with a 3-0 home sweep on Feb. 2. San Diego's last win was on Jan. 24, with a 3-1 home victory over the Indy Ignite. Since then, the Mojo are 3-18 in sets played.

Triple Take: Grand Rapids will face San Diego in three of its next four matches - twice on the road (Feb. 27 and March 9) and once at home (March 5). This is the only occasion this season that two PVF teams will meet three times in a four-match span. With the Rise and Mojo having already played once this season, their March 9 matchup will mark the second completed season series between any two teams. Atlanta and Vegas wrap up its four matches on March 7.

All-Star Match Recap: Grand Rapids Rise outside hitter Carli Snyder earned bragging rights over her teammates Marin Grote and August Raskie as Team Shondell defeated Team Collier in the first-ever Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match held Feb. 22 inside the Fishers Event Center in Indianapolis.

Snyder and Grote both started for their respective teams. Raskie, despite only playing half the opening set after being subbed in with her team trailing 16-11, made an immediate impact - tallying two kills on two attack attempts, two blocks, two digs, and seven assists. One of those blocks came alongside Grote, as the pair teamed up to deny their teammate Snyder at the net. Snyder finished with five points, Raskie had four, and Grote ended with three.

Snyder Ace Sniper: Snyder broke her own team record by notching four aces on Feb. 20 against Columbus. She was previously tied with former Rise setter Ashley Evans and the three other times she had three aces in a match this season. Snyder ranks third in the League with 14 aces this season. This is tied for the second-most in Rise franchise history. Grote leads the way with 21 aces in 37 matches played.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from February 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.