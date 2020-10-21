First Responders Home Run Derby this Weekend at Clipper Magazine Stadium
October 21, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release
Life's real all-stars have the chance at their own Home Run Derby.
This Saturday, October 24, area first responders will have the opportunity to compete for their favorite first responder charities in a hitting contest at Clipper Magazine Stadium, sponsored by T-Mobile and the Lancaster Barnstormers.
The derby will consist of four divisions: police, firefighters, EMS/Emergency Call Center and active military and veterans. In the first round, each contestant will get 15 swings and accumulate points from a distance-based scoring system. Three competitors from each division will advance, battling for cash donations to individually-selected first responder charities that will range from $250 to a top prize of $1,500. Contestants will have the option to bring their own pitcher or take their cuts off a provided pitcher.
Festivities will get underway at the ballpark at 10:00. Interested parties may register online at https://www.lancasterbarnstormers.com/first-responders-home-run-derby/ Registration is free.
