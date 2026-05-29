"First Pro Goal for the Local Kid!!!"

Published on May 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Santiago Higareda's first professional goal was the cherry on top of a 4-0 win for AV ALTA FC over the New York Cosmos, including a goal from Godwin Antwi and a brace from Adam Aoumaich at Lancaster Municipal Stadium.







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