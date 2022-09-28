First National Announces Field Renovation Winner

September 28, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - First National Bank and Trust, in conjunction with the Beloit Sky Carp, are proud to announce the recipient of the first annual local Little League field renovation.

After all submissions were tallied, a committee of representatives from both First National Bank and the Beloit Sky Carp chose the winning field. For year one of the program, the main goal was to renovate the field that would have the most impact on the local community.

The committee is pleased to announce that field #2 from the Stateline Family YMCA Youth Sports Complex was chosen. The local YMCA serves thousands of people in the community. Renovating this field will increase safety and help beautify the Complex.

"Our partnership as the Exclusive Bank for the Beloit Sky Carp allows First National Bank and Trust the opportunity to engage in great community outreach programs such as this little league field renovation," said David McCoy, President and CEO of FNBT. "By helping to update the Stateline Family YMCA Sports Complex, we will support area youth and the YMCA's mission of strengthening our community family by providing an opportunity for everyone to learn, grow, and thrive, which aligns with FNBT's mission of helping all our families succeed."

The winning field was selected among several other deserving local candidates. As part of this process, the Beloit Sky Carp will be drafting a plan for renovation and sharing that plan with each of the other facilities. The goal is to ensure all of the runners-up in the contest know how to improve their fields as well,

"We are extremely grateful to have the opportunity to impact so many kids," Sky Carp President Zach Brockman said. "First National Bank and Trust has stepped up to help us fulfill the mission of improving the quality of life in the people in our community."

Stateline Family YMCA CEO Ann Hankins was excited to see the process take place.

"The Stateline Family YMCA is thrilled to have been picked by the Sky Carp and First National Bank and Trust for a field renovation to Field 2 at our YMCA Sports Complex.," Hankins said. "Every day, the YMCA works to help youth and families learn, grow and thrive. This same dedication shown by the Sky Carp and First National Bank and Trust will provide a top-notch field where kids not only learn the fundamentals of their sport but also teamwork and other critical life skills. The YMCA is grateful for this incredible investment in the youth of our community."

Work on the project is expected to begin on October 11th and be completed by the following day.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.