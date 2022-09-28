2022 Autographed, Game-Worn Dragons Jerseys Available in On-Line Auction

Dayton, Ohio - Autographed, game-worn jerseys for more than 30 Dayton Dragons players and coaches from the 2022 season are available in an on-line auction starting today and continuing until 10:00 a.m. on October 7.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Dragons Foundation, which provides the financial support for the many Dragons community programs. Go to this link to learn more about the Dragons Foundation: https://www.milb.com/dayton/community/foundation

The list of players featured in the jersey auction is below. Most of the jerseys in this auction are the Dragons "Gem City" style that was worn on multiple occasions beginning in June. However, several additional jersey styles are also included, such as the Dragons green "Sunday" jerseys, their white "home" jerseys, and their orange "Friday" jerseys. Most jerseys are autographed, but fans should check the description for each individual item in the auction before posting a bid.

Jerseys worn by highly-regarded 2022 Dragons prospects Chase Petty (Gem City and Home jerseys), Austin Hendrick (Gem City and Friday), Rece Hinds (Gem City and Sunday), Noelvi Marte (Gem City and Sunday), and Jay Allen II (Gem City and Home) are featured in the auction.

In addition to those five players, the auction also includes jerseys worn by Julian Aguiar, Frainger Aranguren, Donovan Benoit, Sam Benschoter, Dennis Boatman, Manuel Cachutt, Tyler Callihan, Ashton Creal, Thomas Farr, Myles Gayman, Jake Gilbert, Jake Gozzo, Steve Hajjar, Owen Holt, Ruben Ibarra, Hayden Jones, Steven Leyton, James Marinan, Quincy McAfee, Miguel Medrano, Mat Nelson, Javi Rivera, Christian Roa, Braxton Roxby, Jayvien Sandridge, Justice Thompson, Vin Timpanelli, Jose Torres, Michael Trautwein, and Michel Triana. Jerseys worn by Dragons manager Bryan LaHair and coaches Juan Samuel, Brian Garman, and Daryle Ward are also part of the auction.

For learn more or to bid, go to www.daytondragons.com/auction.

More Information: The Dayton Dragons are the affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and play a 66-game home schedule at beautiful Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Individuals and groups seeking information about Dayton Dragons group tickets, lawn tickets, the season ticket wait list, sponsorship opportunities or booking a Dragons speaker are encouraged to contact the Dragons by calling at (937) 228-2287, emailing at dragons@daytondragons.com, or on the web at daytondragons.com.

