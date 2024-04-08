First Mariachis Night of Season, Adult Poncho Giveaway and Jackie Robinson Celebration Highlight Second Homestand

The Albuquerque Isotopes begin their second homestand of the season tomorrow at 6:35 pm with the first contest of a six-game set against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, affiliate of the Houston Astros. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the homestand:

Tomorrow, April 9 at 6:35 pm

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Wednesday, April 10 at 6:35 pm

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Thursday, April 11 at 6:35 pm

College Night (Click here for more info)

DJ Spunjy Pre-Game concert outside McKernan Hall (5:30-6:30 pm)

Blake's Lotaburger All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Friday, April 12 at 6:35 pm

Malmo Oat Milkers Night, presented by Oatly

The Isotopes will wear specialty Malmo Oat Milkers jersey

Pre-Game autograph session featuring Isotopes players - located just inside the third bae gate from approximately 5:30-5:50 pm

Last day to submit Jackie Robinson Art and Essay Projects to Isotopes Park 2nd floor admin offices

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Saturday, April 13 at 6:35 pm

Mariachis de Nuevo México, presented by Modelo Especial

Adult Mariachis Poncho giveaway, courtesy of Pepsi (first 3,000 fans 16 & older)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Sunday, April 14 at 1:35 pm

Jackie Robinson Celebration

Isotopes players and coaches will wear specialty #42 jerseys to honor Jackie Robinson

Commemorative Jackie Robinson Hat giveaway, courtesy of iRepairNM (first 1,500 fans)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for each game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.

