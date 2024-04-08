Round Rock INF Davis Wendzel Promoted to Texas

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Welcome to The Show, Davis! The Texas Rangers announced that the club added Round Rock Express INF Davis Wendzel to their 26-man roster on Monday. Wendzel will be active tonight as the Rangers take on the Houston Astros at 7:05 p.m. CT from Globe Life Field.

Wendzel has spent parts of the last four seasons with the Express and made his debut in an E-Train uniform over eight games in 2021. He spent the entirety of 2022 and 2023 with Round Rock and opened the 2024 campaign with the club. In 226 games over parts of the last four seasons, Wendzel has blasted 51 home runs which is the most in the Pacific Coast League during that span.

The righty was off to a blistering start this season. In his first nine games, Wendzel slashed .314/.419/.657/1.076 with three doubles, three home runs, eight RBI, 10 runs scored, four walks and four strikeouts. He was riding a five-game hitting streak before his call-up and had scored a run in 11 consecutive games going back to the end of the 2023 regular season.

In 2023, Wendzel became just the fourth player in club history with a 30-homer campaign and the first since OF Kyle Tucker accomplished the feat in 2019. Wendzel hit three home runs in his final two games of the regular season to reach the mark. He finished 2023 tied with Tacoma INF Jake Scheiner and Salt Lake INF Trey Cabbage for the most homers in the PCL.

His 59 career home runs since his professional debut in 2019 are third-most among Texas minor leaguers in that span behind his Round Rock teammates INF Blaine Crim (85) and C Sam Huff (83). Wendzel appeared in 120 games at shortstop, 96 games at third base and six games at second base during his time with the Express.

The Irvine, California native was selected 41st overall in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Baylor University. In his final season with the Bears, Wendzel shared Co-Big 12 Player of the Year honors with fellow Rangers draftee INF Josh Jung while he was at Texas Tech.

Round Rock and Oklahoma City will get set for their series opener at Dell Diamond tomorrow night, April 9, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Texas Rangers rehabber RHP Michael Lorenzen (0-0, 5.40 ERA) will take the mound against Oklahoma City Baseball Club RHP Kyle Hurt (0-0, 4.50 ERA).

