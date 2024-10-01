First Look: October's Indigenous Warm-Up Jersey

Oshawa, ON - This season, the Oshawa Generals are excited to introduce our monthly warm-up jersey initiative! From September to March, our team will wear custom-designed jerseys during home warm-ups, each reflecting the spirit of the season and supporting a new charitable cause.

Kicking off on our Home Opener, September 29th, our first warm-up jersey will celebrate the Indigenous community and will be worn through the end of October. This special design is created by Leo Atlookan, a talented Indigenous artist currently residing in Scarborough, Ontario. Join us in honouring this important representation!

"The design means a lot to me. I've worked with hockey all of my life, and when this opportunity came I was so delighted to be a part of the Oshawa Generals hockey team," says Leo.

Atlookan, whose given First Nation name is Stands Alone Strong, is from Eabametoong First Nation and is originally from Fort Hope. Leo worked at John C Yesno Education Centre as a student counsellor and is also is a traditional dancer at Powwows, getting into it initially when he was 35.

Atlookan discovered his talent for art at eight years old while sitting on the floor of his cabin drawing himself and his grandfather paddling. After discovering the talent, his grandfather told him, "That is going to be your gift to people. If you can draw like that and give to people like you did to me, you're going to warm their hearts, just like mine is right now."

He also claims he never sells his art, instead preferring it as a gift to others.

Leo volunteers for True North Aid, an organization founded in 2009 by Rachael McIntyre to support northern and remote Indigenous communities with humanitarian support. True North Aid became a registered charity in 2012.

Leo notes his love for the game and the inspiration of pairing the sport with broader initiatives. "Hockey is a game for everyone, as a team, fan, or community. Hockey needs to be celebrated to have meaning to what it is to be part of something that has so much direction and can go in so many more ways," he shares. "Starting at a young age like the OHL level can only assure more good people will be a part of change in our world."

The Jersey is black, orange and white, the colours used for events such as National Day For Truth and Reconciliation.

The large 'G' logo in the middle of the jersey represents General Motors, a company that both the Generals and the City of Oshawa have historical ties to.

The 'Oshawa Generals' at the top and bottom of the G represents the team's name.

The spoked 'G' represents not only the classic logo of the Generals, but it is split into four to represent the directions they travel: north, south, east, and west, to play in the OHL.

On top of the logo, two teepees represent the homes they leave and try to make while travelling for hockey.

These same teepees are seen on the stripes of the sleeves and bottom of the jersey.

The feather that makes up the rest of the 'G' represents the Tribute Communities Centre, and the 12 marks represent the 12 players on the ice that start the game. The four marks on the tip of the feather represent the two referees and two linesmen. It also embodies that every warrior must carry a feather.

The same feathers can be seen on the shoulders but grouped into three.

"I love this game, it has taught me about how hard it is to be a part of a team. My dad said you will always be a part of a team at home, work and in life. It will show you how to build a future," he says.

This warm-up jersey, along with each month's jerseys, will be auctioned off each month with donations sent to respected charities.

Donations for this month's Indigenous jersey will support True North Aid, a registered charity providing humanitarian aid to northern and remote Indigenous communities. Last year, over 100 communities requested equipment and supplies to meet critical health, food, housing, and education needs for 12,000 people. Food, baby supplies, wheelchairs, and winter clothing are just some of the items sent north, some to fly-in communities.

To learn more, please go to truenorthaid.ca.

If you can help, please go to Donate to support True North Aid's vital humanitarian work in Canada.

To bid on our custom-designed, limited edition Indigenous Warm-Up Jerseys, please click here.

