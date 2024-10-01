2024-25 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 1

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced today the Week 1 edition of its CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2024-25 season.

Moving into the top spot following its opening weekend is the Brampton Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Following right behind them is the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League (WHL) who fell down a spot to second, while the London Knights of the OHL remained in third.

Meanwhile, standing as the only team in the CHL with four wins, the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) are making their Top-10 debut at No. 6 this week, while the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL enter the rankings for the first time at No. 10.

The next rankings will be released the week of October 7, following the second week of regular season action in all three member leagues of the CHL.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 1

1. Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

2. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

3. London Knights (OHL)

4. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

5. Prince George Cougars (WHL)

6. Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

7. Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

8. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

9. Oshawa Generals (OHL)

10. Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

For information and details about each individual club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2024-25-chl-top-10-rankings-week-1.

