Windsor Spitfires Reassign G Jake Windbiel

October 1, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - Windsor Spitfires General Manager Bill Bowler announced today that the Hockey Club has reassigned Jake Windbiel to the Lasalle Vipers (GOJHL).

Windbiel, 16, was drafted by the Spitfires in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection Draft in round 7, 124th overall. He appeared in 2 preseason games and recorded 50 minutes played with 2 goals against.

Jake hails from Elk Grove Village, Illinois and is expected to make his GOJHL debut tomorrow October 2nd in Lasalle.

