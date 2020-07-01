First Half Title in Sight on Tonight's 'Revs Classic'

SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK continues to bring listeners Revs Classics every Wednesday and Thursday night at 7 p.m. The series continues this week with a first half title clincher and a record-setting offensive performance.

On Wednesday night, WOYK will air the Revs' contest from June 30, 2016 at Long Island as the Revs entered play with a chance to clinch a first half division title. Coverage is presented by Heritage Lawn & Landscape Care.

Then on Thursday, WOYK will bring listeners a record-setting day from one of the franchise's all-time great hitters when the Revs hosted the Lancaster Barnstormers on July 3, 2016. Coverage is presented by Harvey's Rent-All.

Hosted by Revs play-by-play broadcaster and WOYK general manager Darrell Henry, Revs Classics brings fans some of the great games and performances in franchise history with the original live broadcasts airing in their entirety. The games air on Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 AM and online at 989woyk.com and The New WOYK app. It coincides with the club's continued streaming of classic game broadcasts via Facebook on Tuesday and Friday evenings each week.

In addition to the Wednesday and Thursday Revs Classics on WOYK, every Thursday also brings another episode of Beyond the Nemesis, a weekly series streaming on the York Revolution YouTube channel. This week's episode, presented by Kinsley, features the next edition of "Baseball School with Mase" and a feature interview with former Revs All-Star infielder Bryan Pounds.

