Presenting: the #oneflock Summer Baseball Experience

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that they have partnered with the Junior Ducks Baseball Organization to present the #OneFlock Summer Baseball Experience. Three four-day-long youth baseball camps will be held at Bethpage Ballpark, the home of the Ducks, for children between the ages of six and 13 of all skill levels.

"We are excited to team up with the Junior Ducks and give young baseball players the opportunity of a lifetime," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "Learning the game from professional ballplayers and having the chance to play on the same field they did will provide them with an invaluable and unforgettable experience."

The following are the dates for each session, with each camp day running from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:

Session 1: Monday, August 3 - Thursday, August 6 (rain date Friday, August 7)

Session 2: Monday, August 24 - Thursday, August 27 (rain date Friday, August 28)

Session 3: Monday, August 31 - Thursday, September 3 (rain date Friday, September 4)

The #OneFlock Summer Baseball Experience will take place on the professional playing surface of Bethpage Ballpark and be led by several Long Island Ducks players, coaches and alumni. The Junior Ducks will operate the camp in coordination with the Long Island Ducks. Registration will be conducted using CDC guidelines for check in and check out of all campers, and staff will follow all social distancing and equipment guidelines to maintain a safe learning environment for everyone.

All campers taking part will receive a special edition #OneFlock Summer Baseball Experience t-shirt and a voucher good for two (2) tickets to any 2020 or 2021 Long Island Ducks home game, subject to availability. Campers are expected to arrive no later than 8:45 and one (1) parent or guardian per participant will be allowed into the ballpark to watch the camps.

Please note, the previously-scheduled Long Island Ducks Kids Clinics scheduled for July 27-30 and August 11-13 have been canceled. Anyone who registered for these clinic sessions will be contacted regarding refunds as soon as possible.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and have welcomed over 8 million fans to Bethpage Ballpark over 20 seasons of play. For further information, visit LIDucks.com.

