First Half Ends In Loss

July 6, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

For the second straight season, the Lancaster Stormers have finished the first half with a 31-32 record.

Tuesday, the quest will begin for a fourth consecutive second half title.

The Stormers were unable to score in the bottom of the ninth inning after the first two batters were hit by pitches as the Charleston Dirty Birds held on for a 6-5 victory in a Sunday matinee at Penn Medicine Park.

Ronaldo Alesandro hit Evan Alezander in the helmet and got Danny Amaral on the hand to put the tying and winning runs on base with nobody out in the ninth. The flamethrowing closer followed with strikeouts of Ariel Sandoval and Joe Campagna and got Alex Isola on a force play grounder to second to close out the afternoon. Alesandro recorded his third save.

The Dirty Birds had broken a 5-5 tie on a bases loaded walk from Steven Lacey (1-2) to Chad Sedio in the top of the eighth.

Charleston scored a pair off starter Michael McAvene in the top of the first inning. James Nelson singled to left, took second on a bad pickoff throw and third on a passed ball. Sedio was hit by a pitch before Keon Barnum lifted a shallow fly ball to left field. Nelson did not break for home, and the Stormers appeared to have Sedio caught in a rundown, but Nelson snuck home behind the plate, and Sedio was able to escape and advance to second. Joseph Rosa followed with a single to right to plate the second run.

Alsander Womack launched his fourth homer of the series in the fourth inning for a 3-0 lead, and the Dirty Birds tacked on an unearned marker in the fifth to jump ahead, 4-0.

Charleston starter Luis de Avila dominated the first 3 2/3 innings before the Stormers bats jumped into action. Campagna and Isola produced consecutive two-out hits in the fourth inning, a precursor to the fifth.

Andrew Semo opened that fifth inning with a walk, Yeison Coca singled to right center, and Slater Schield beat out a bunt to load the bases. Amaral got the first run home with a sacrifice fly to right. Sandoval smashed a double inside the bag at third to cut the lead to 4-3, and Isola put Lancaster ahead with a two-run single to left.

Singles by Zach Daniels and Womack led to a double steal that produced the tying run in the top of the sixth.

Lancaster had a threat in the bottom of the seventh inning go by the boards when Dave Matthews lined into a double play with runners at first and third. Charleston's bullpen yielded no further hits.

Lance Lusk (2-1) pitched the seventh inning to earn the win.

NOTES: Lancaster sat Mason Martin, Nick Ward, Joseph Carpenter and Nick Lucky for the game...Sandoval went 8-for-12 in the series...Gerson Moreno struck out two in the top of the ninth and now has 21 K's in 10.2 innings of work...Lancaster finished under .500 in the first half for the sixth consecutive season...They have outscored the opposition by 19 runs.







First Half Ends In Loss

