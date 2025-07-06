Ducks Complete Road Sweep of Flying Boxcars

Long Island Ducks outfielder Chris Roller (left) and infielder Troy Viola

(Hagerstown, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 5-1 on Sunday night in the final game of a three-game series at Meritus Park.

Long Island took an immediate 1-0 lead in the top half of the first inning as Chris Roller cracked a leadoff home run to left field on the first pitch of the evening thrown by Hagerstown starter Anthony Imhoff. The Flying Boxcars tied the game at one in the bottom of the frame on Cary Arbolida's RBI single versus Ducks starter Tyler Beede.

The Flock sent ten batters to the plate in the fifth and scored four times for a 5-1 advantage, highlighted by back-to-back solo home runs from Troy Viola and Cody Thomas. The visitors added two more runs in the frame on a bases loaded walk issued to Taylor Kohlwey and a Roller RBI single that hit off the third base bag as Long Island had seven consecutive men reach base in the rally with two-out and nobody on. The four-run cushion was more than enough for the pitching duo of Beede and reliever Jonah Dipoto, who combined to strike out 13 hitters as the Ducks were able to sweep the Flying for the second consecutive weekend to close out the first half of their regular season schedule at 35-28.

Beede (2-1) was the winner as the right-hander fired five innings of one-run ball on six hits and two walks while striking out out a season-high 10. Imhoff (0-1) suffered the loss, giving up four runs on five hits in five and two-thirds innings pitched, walking and striking out a pair. Dipoto tossed four innings of scoreless baseball on two hits allowed and four strikeouts to collect his second save of the season.

Roller had two hits, including a home run, two RBIs and a run scored, while Viola had a double, a home run, an RBI and a run scored.

The Ducks continue their road trip on Tuesday night when they open a three-game series against the Staten Island FerryHawks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander Tim Melville (3-0, 4.15) gets the start for the Ducks against FerryHawks southpaw Ryan Williamson (0-3, 6.80).

Long Island returns home on Friday, July 11, to open a three-game set with the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slatedhig for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be Irish Heritage Night, and the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Koozies, presented by Irish Poet Restaurant Bar. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer to save $15 when spending $50 or more (dine-in) and one (1) free appetizer when spending $30 or more (delivery/pick-up) from The Tap Room to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

