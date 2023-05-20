First Fan-Selected Bobblehead, Military Appreciation, MOAS Astronomy Night T-Shirt Giveaway Highlight 'Tugas Fourth Homestand of the Season

May 20, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas return home at Jackie Robinson Ballpark for a packed fourth homestand of the 2023 season. On Tuesday, May 23rd, the Lakeland Flying Tigers, the Florida State League affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, will come to town. Among the highlights of the six game series is Military Appreciation Night, a Museum of Arts and Sciences T-shirt giveaway, our second Nine Night in the Barrier Breaker Series presented by the African American Entrepreneurs Association on Friday, and the first of five Fan-picked Tortugas Player Bobblehead giveaways on Saturday.

The Tortugas kick off the homestand on Tuesday, May 23, with Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging. The Tortugas will don unique pink-clad uniforms that feature 75 names of local survivors and fighters of breast cancer throughout the jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off at the end of the season with all proceeds to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. Silver Sluggers Night sponsored by Madden's Ace, Michelob Ultra, Culver's, Humana, Frontier Partners, and Conviva is a part of the festivities. The exclusive 60-and-older club features deals at the team store and concession stands for members and more. Pick up your bingo cards on the riverwalk and get ready to win some prizes! The series opener also marks a Taco Tuesday with options at the concession stands starting at just $3. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Fans are advised to arrive with an empty stomach on Wednesday, May 24, for a Belly Buster Wednesday presented by Marco's Pizza. A long-standing fan favorite, starting at just $14, patrons will receive a bracelet and may indulge in all-you-care-to-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn at concession stands all evening long. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. We will also feature the Marine Science Center as part of our Wishful Wednesday showcasing local nonprofits in our local community.

The Marine Science Center plays an important part in rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing many species of sea turtles and seabirds, many of which are endangered. Since its opening in 2002, the MSC has admitted over 20,000 sea turtles and 18,000 seabirds into rehabilitation to help maintain the populations of these critical species. The MSC also functions as an environmental learning center that focuses its mission and vision on the education and conservation of Volusia County's fragile marine and terrestrial ecosystems.

The biggest party in Central Florida returns to the World's Most Famous Beach on Thursday, May 25, with a Thirsty Thursday© presented by Bud Light. All fans will be able to beat the heat and enjoy your favorite beer or fountain soda starting at $1 at concession and beer stands throughout the night. Bring your four legged pup with you for Bark in the Park sponsored by Nauti Pets and Daytona Dog Beach at The Jack with the purchase of a pup pass for an additional $2. The party gets underway with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Best Dressed Uniforms remain on the schedule on Friday, May 26, as Daytona hosts their second The Nine Barrier Breaker Series Game presented by the African American Entrepreneurs Association. In partnership with MiLB, "The Nine" is a Black-community focused outreach platform specifically designed to honor and celebrate the historic impact numerous Black baseball pioneers made on the sport, provide new opportunities for youth baseball and softball participation, further diversify the business of baseball and embrace millions of passionate fans throughout Minor League Baseball's 120 communities nationwide honoring a monumental figure in the Jackie Robinson story and the Daytona Beach community, Mary McLeod Bethune. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as the first 1,000 fans will receive The Museum of Arts and Sciences / Tortugas inspired t-shirts. Stick around after the game to enjoy an astronomy showing brought to you by MOAS. Friday Night Happy Hour comes back to the ballpark, too, with special discounts on featured draft beers at the concession stands. Prior to the first pitch, fans will also be able to enjoy Live Music from Tropical Drifter on the third-base riverwalk. The weekend gets underway with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. It will also be City of New Smyrna Beach Night featuring discounted tickets for residents through the appropriate FEVO link.

You picked them, we listened! Make sure you arrive at the ballpark early on Saturday, May 27, for the first of the five Fan Picked Tortugas Players Bobblehead Night. You don't want to miss out on the opportunity to collect ALL FIVE this season! The first bobblehead will be revealed on Friday, May 26th. The first 1,000 fans in the gates will receive a voucher for a bobblehead and it will be available for pickup along the riverwalk. Bring your four legged pup with you for Bark in the Park sponsored by Nauti Pets and Daytona Dog Beach at The Jack with the purchase of a pup pass for an additional $2. The penultimate game of the series gets underway with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

The homestand comes to a close on Sunday, May 28, with Shelldon's Family Fun Day sponsored MOAS and Central Florida Zoo. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as the 2023 Team Picture presented by ImageWorks will be given away to the first 1,000 fans in the gates and members of the team will be signing pre-game . Members of the Shelldon's Family Fun Pack receive tickets to every Sunday home game in addition to a Tortugas' hat, a meal voucher - good for a free hot dog, popcorn, and small fountain drink - at the gates. After the final out, youngsters take the diamond with Kids Run The Bases presented by Neighbor's Ice Cream Parlor. The series finale is penciled in for a 5:00 p.m. first pitch.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the Tuesday through Saturday matches. They will open at 4:00 p.m. for the finale on Sunday. Single-game tickets, group packages, season tickets, and more are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.