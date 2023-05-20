Late Run Burst Snaps Marauders' Four Game Skid

Clearwater, Fla. - On Saturday in Clearwater, the Marauders (21-17) played spoiler on fireworks night at BayCare Ballpark. The pitcher's duel saw just one inning be the decider as the Marauders hung three in the later stages of the game on their way to a much-needed 3-1 victory.

JP Massey started for the Marauders and threw six shutout innings allowing just two base runners in the game while striking out five Threshers hitters. Massey did not claim a decision for his efforts.

The pitcher's duel lasted until the seventh inning when Blake Cederlind surrendered an RBI single to Felix Reyes to put the Thresher's up by a run with a pair of innings to go in the game.

In the top of the eighth, Jesus Castillo, who now has a 16-game on-base streak, singled to lead off the frame. Termarr Johnson and Rodolfo Nolasco followed with a pair of walks to load the bases for the Baby Buccos with nobody out in the inning.

The Threshers then turned to closer Wesley Moore, who boasts a sub-one ERA this season out of the bullpen. Moore forced Jack Brannigan into a pop-out right on top of home plate to snag the first out of the frame. Javier Rivas then stepped into the box for the Marauders; the power-hitting shortstop went down in the count 0-2 before battling back to even the at-bat up at a pair apiece.

Rivas got an inside fastball that saw just a little too much of the plate and belted it down the left-field line. Castillo and Johnson scored easily, and after blowing through the stop sign at third, Nolasco scored on a tight play at the plate. Rivas collected RBI 23,24, and 25 with the bases-clearing double and gave Bradenton a 3-1 lead with an inning and a half to play.

Luis Peralta collected a relatively comfortable six-out save, striking out four of the seven men he faced on his way to sealing the 3-1 win for the Marauders to snap the four-game losing streak and move back within seven games of Clearwater atop the division.

Dominic Perachi and Derek Diamond are available to get the starting nod as the Marauders look to steal back-to-back games to close the series at Noon on Sunday.

