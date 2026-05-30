First CFL Touchdown for Taylor Elgersma!: CFL

Published on May 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







Blue Bombers rookie QB Taylor Elgersma scores his first CFL touchdown!







Canadian Football League Stories from May 29, 2026

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