Fireworks, Family Feast, Star Wars, and Storybook Princesses this Week

July 17, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release







Tuesday, July 18th: SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night

Enjoy a baseball game alongside your furry friend! Fans and dogs alike will receive the special group rate of $6.00 per ticket. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet only section and all proceeds from the dog tickets will be given to the local animal shelters. Stick around after the game and join the SCRAPS Puppy Parade!

CLICK HERE FOR SEATS IN OUR

PET-ONLY SECTION

Presented by SCRAPS

Wednesday, July 19th: Yoke's Family Feast Night

Empty the house and load up the car, it's Family Feast Night at Avista Stadium! Hot dogs, Pepsi products, and ice cream sandwiches are only $2.00 all night long courtesy of Yoke's Fresh Market. Be sure to stick around after the game to participate in the Taco Bell Ball Toss benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Spokane.

Presented by Yoke's Fresh Market, KAYU Fox 28, & 92.9 ZZU

Thursday, July 20th: Christmas in July Night

'Tis the season for jolliness and... baseball? That's right... Come deck the halls as the Spokane Indians celebrate Christmas in July with pictures with Santa Claus, Christmas music, trivia, and more! And stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

Presented by

Wake Up Call Coffee

Friday, July 21st: Star Wars & Fireworks Night

Avista Stadium transforms into a galaxy far, far away. The night will include Star Wars trivia, character appearances, and a special Star Wars jersey auction benefiting Spokane Indians Youth Baseball. We will have a spectacular fireworks show presented by Washington's Lottery immediately following the game.

Presented by Washington's Lottery, KXLY 4 News Now, & KEY 101

Saturday, July 22nd: Storybook Princess & Fireworks Night

Avista Stadium transforms into a magical land full princesses from your favorite fairytales. Wear your prince or princess costume and take pictures with all your favorite storybook characters! Stick around after the game for another great fireworks show immediately following the game presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers. Play Coeur d'Alene Casino Baseball B-I-N-G-O by following along with the action to win great prizes throughout the game!

Presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers

Sunday, July 23rd: Native Culture Day Game

Join us to celebrate our historic partnership with the Spokane Tribe of Indians as we welcome all tribes in the region and highlight Native Culture in the Inland Northwest! Stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field!

Presented by Spokane Tribe of Indians

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.